Russian Scientists Unveil Space Engine That Swaps Pricey Xenon for Budget-Friendly Krypton

Specialists from the Moscow Aviation Institute and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology developed the engine Specialists from the Moscow Aviation Institute and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology developed the engine

Krypton is 5–10x less expensive than xenon and available in much larger volumes Krypton is 5–10x less expensive than xenon and available in much larger volumes

Designed for at least 7 years of service life in orbit, with 7,500+ hours of total thrust and multiple restart capability Designed for at least 7 years of service life in orbit, with 7,500+ hours of total thrust and multiple restart capability