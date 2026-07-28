International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-troops-liberate-krasny-kut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124509281.html
Russian Troops Liberate Krasny Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Troops Liberate Krasny Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR,) the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-07-28T11:31+0000
2026-07-28T11:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123212588_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f17d70e6f8afe4b5c1be40be7a63e9b4.jpg
"As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-kommunarovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124503348.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123212588_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_514da58345bf30f8ab9476556aefd59a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, donetsk, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, donetsk, russian defense ministry

Russian Troops Liberate Krasny Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

11:31 GMT 28.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR,) the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 250 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 365 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 150 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 65 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces took down 842 drones and three Ukrainian HIMARS shells
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Kommunarovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Yesterday, 09:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала