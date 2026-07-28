https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-troops-liberate-krasny-kut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124509281.html

Russian Troops Liberate Krasny Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Troops Liberate Krasny Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR,) the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-07-28T11:31+0000

2026-07-28T11:31+0000

2026-07-28T11:31+0000

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"As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-kommunarovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124503348.html

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