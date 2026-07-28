https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-troops-liberate-krasny-kut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124509281.html
Russian Troops Liberate Krasny Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Troops Liberate Krasny Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR,) the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-07-28T11:31+0000
2026-07-28T11:31+0000
2026-07-28T11:31+0000
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"As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-kommunarovka-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1124503348.html
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Russian Troops Liberate Krasny Kut Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR,) the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasny Kut in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 360 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 250 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 365 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 150 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 65 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces took down 842 drones and three Ukrainian HIMARS shells