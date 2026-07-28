https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukraines-attack-on-iranian-ship-in-caspian-sea-is-act-of-aggression---russian-mfa-1124510965.html

Ukraine’s Attack on Iranian Ship in Caspian Sea is Act of Aggression - Russian MFA

Ukraine’s Attack on Iranian Ship in Caspian Sea is Act of Aggression - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

The attack by Ukraine on an Iranian commercial vessel carrying civilian cargo in the waters of the Caspian Sea is an act of aggression that violates the norms of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-07-28T16:36+0000

2026-07-28T16:36+0000

2026-07-28T16:36+0000

world

russia

ukraine

caspian sea

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116298090_0:0:2904:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_a12fbbace094c06fde2b8f52e5f86d43.jpg

"The strike on an Iranian commercial ship with civilian cargo, sailing from Astrakhan, carried out by Ukraine, amounts to an act of aggression that violates international law," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Other Key Statements by Zakharova:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/86-civilians-slaughtered-in-10-day-torrent-of-ukrainian-attacks-on-russia---russian-mfa-spox-1124505780.html

russia

ukraine

caspian sea

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, caspian sea, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova, iran