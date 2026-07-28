https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukraines-attack-on-iranian-ship-in-caspian-sea-is-act-of-aggression---russian-mfa-1124510965.html
Ukraine’s Attack on Iranian Ship in Caspian Sea is Act of Aggression - Russian MFA
Ukraine’s Attack on Iranian Ship in Caspian Sea is Act of Aggression - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The attack by Ukraine on an Iranian commercial vessel carrying civilian cargo in the waters of the Caspian Sea is an act of aggression that violates the norms of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-07-28T16:36+0000
2026-07-28T16:36+0000
2026-07-28T16:36+0000
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"The strike on an Iranian commercial ship with civilian cargo, sailing from Astrakhan, carried out by Ukraine, amounts to an act of aggression that violates international law," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Other Key Statements by Zakharova:
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russia, ukraine, caspian sea, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova, iran
Ukraine’s Attack on Iranian Ship in Caspian Sea is Act of Aggression - Russian MFA
The attack by Ukraine on an Iranian commercial vessel carrying civilian cargo in the waters of the Caspian Sea is an act of aggression that violates the norms of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"The strike on an Iranian commercial ship with civilian cargo, sailing from Astrakhan, carried out by Ukraine, amounts to an act of aggression that violates international law," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Other Key Statements by Zakharova:
By attacking civilian ships in the Caspian, Ukraine is creating an evident threat to the regional security of the countries in the region
Ukraine shows a clear determination to expand the geographic footprint of its terrorist activities
On July 25, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Ukraine carried out a military attack on an Iranian merchant ship. One sailor was killed and another wounded in the attack. Iran later stated that it reserves the right to take retaliatory action.