https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/fab-3000-with-glide-kit-can-flatten-fortified-strongholds-rostec-says-1124511757.html

FAB-3000 With Glide Kit Can Flatten Fortified Strongholds, Rostec Says

FAB-3000 With Glide Kit Can Flatten Fortified Strongholds, Rostec Says

Sputnik International

The FAB-3000 heavy bomb, now paired with a wing-mounted glide module, has become a strategic hammer, capable of shattering hardened command bunkers and razing permanent fortifications to rubble, Russia's state corporation Rostec noted.

2026-07-29T06:24+0000

2026-07-29T06:24+0000

2026-07-29T06:24+0000

russia

military & intelligence

russia

rostec

defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/16/1117487567_0:16:1173:675_1920x0_80_0_0_59b3fb1804de2e9454339ab3eb056d61.png

Russia's Defense Ministry regularly reports strikes on Ukrainian targets using FAB high-explosive bombs fitted with the universal planning and correction module. The Su-34 frontline bomber serves as the primary delivery platform. Both the munitions and the aircraft roll off Rostec's production lines.Rostec called the FAB with the universal planning and correction module pairing a model of battlefield synergy. The hybrid inertial-satellite guidance system lets crews release from dozens of kilometers out, using preset coordinates. And with the Su-34 capable of hauling multiple FABs per sortie, the strikes land with surgical precision—and overwhelming force.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260505/rostec-unveils-new-swarm-busting-system-to-crush-fpv-drones-1124080542.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, russia, rostec, defense ministry