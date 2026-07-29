https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/fab-3000-with-glide-kit-can-flatten-fortified-strongholds-rostec-says-1124511757.html
FAB-3000 With Glide Kit Can Flatten Fortified Strongholds, Rostec Says
FAB-3000 With Glide Kit Can Flatten Fortified Strongholds, Rostec Says
Sputnik International
The FAB-3000 heavy bomb, now paired with a wing-mounted glide module, has become a strategic hammer, capable of shattering hardened command bunkers and razing permanent fortifications to rubble, Russia's state corporation Rostec noted.
2026-07-29T06:24+0000
2026-07-29T06:24+0000
2026-07-29T06:24+0000
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Russia's Defense Ministry regularly reports strikes on Ukrainian targets using FAB high-explosive bombs fitted with the universal planning and correction module. The Su-34 frontline bomber serves as the primary delivery platform. Both the munitions and the aircraft roll off Rostec's production lines.Rostec called the FAB with the universal planning and correction module pairing a model of battlefield synergy. The hybrid inertial-satellite guidance system lets crews release from dozens of kilometers out, using preset coordinates. And with the Su-34 capable of hauling multiple FABs per sortie, the strikes land with surgical precision—and overwhelming force.
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military & intelligence, russia, rostec, defense ministry
FAB-3000 With Glide Kit Can Flatten Fortified Strongholds, Rostec Says
The FAB-3000 heavy bomb, now paired with a wing-mounted glide module, has become a strategic hammer, capable of shattering hardened command bunkers and razing permanent fortifications to rubble, Russia's state corporation Rostec noted.
Russia's Defense Ministry regularly reports strikes on Ukrainian targets using FAB high-explosive bombs fitted with the universal planning and correction module. The Su-34 frontline bomber serves as the primary delivery platform. Both the munitions and the aircraft roll off Rostec's production lines.
"The heavy FAB-3000, equipped with the glide module, is evolving into a strategic asset. Its massive blast yield can destroy heavily protected command posts and level permanent fortifications to the ground," the statement read.
Rostec called the FAB with the universal planning and correction module pairing a model of battlefield synergy. The hybrid inertial-satellite guidance system lets crews release from dozens of kilometers out, using preset coordinates. And with the Su-34 capable of hauling multiple FABs per sortie, the strikes land with surgical precision—and overwhelming force.