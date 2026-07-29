International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/irans-army-chief-says-no-shipping-in-hormuz-without-irans-permission-1124513862.html
Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay
Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay
Sputnik International
Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and no maritime movement is possible without the permission of the country's military, Iranian Army Chief of Staff Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday.
2026-07-29T14:27+0000
2026-07-29T14:36+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
us
middle east
strait of hormuz
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
us central command (centcom)
habibollah sayyari
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124009924_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6df9dc2bbd8166f320440277e543cd.jpg
"No movements in the Strait of Hormuz will be carried out without the permission of the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Sayyari was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency. Security is stable at the country's land, sea and air borders, he added. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iran-discusses-situation-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-oman-saudi-arabia---foreign-ministry-1124508529.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/12/1124009924_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2247f0ebe1b424712c6ae05ee6383f9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, middle east, strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), habibollah sayyari
iran, us, middle east, strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), habibollah sayyari

Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay

14:27 GMT 29.07.2026 (Updated: 14:36 GMT 29.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and no maritime movement is possible without the permission of the country's military, Iranian Army Chief of Staff Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday.
"No movements in the Strait of Hormuz will be carried out without the permission of the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Sayyari was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.
Security is stable at the country's land, sea and air borders, he added.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
In this Tuesday, April 7, 2015, file photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency, Iranian warship Alborz, foreground, prepares before leaving Iran's waters, at the Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Discusses Situation in Strait of Hormuz With Oman, Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry
Yesterday, 10:20 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала