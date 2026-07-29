https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/irans-army-chief-says-no-shipping-in-hormuz-without-irans-permission-1124513862.html
Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay
Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay
Sputnik International
Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and no maritime movement is possible without the permission of the country's military, Iranian Army Chief of Staff Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday.
2026-07-29T14:27+0000
2026-07-29T14:27+0000
2026-07-29T14:36+0000
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"No movements in the Strait of Hormuz will be carried out without the permission of the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Sayyari was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency. Security is stable at the country's land, sea and air borders, he added. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iran-discusses-situation-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-oman-saudi-arabia---foreign-ministry-1124508529.html
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iran, us, middle east, strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), habibollah sayyari
iran, us, middle east, strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), habibollah sayyari
Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay
14:27 GMT 29.07.2026 (Updated: 14:36 GMT 29.07.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and no maritime movement is possible without the permission of the country's military, Iranian Army Chief of Staff Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday.
"No movements in the Strait of Hormuz will be carried out without the permission of the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Sayyari was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.
Security is stable at the country's land, sea and air borders, he added.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.