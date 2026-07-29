https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/irans-army-chief-says-no-shipping-in-hormuz-without-irans-permission-1124513862.html

Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay

Iran's Army Chief Vows No Ship Passes Through Hormuz Without Islamic Republic's Okay

Sputnik International

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and no maritime movement is possible without the permission of the country's military, Iranian Army Chief of Staff Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday.

2026-07-29T14:27+0000

2026-07-29T14:27+0000

2026-07-29T14:36+0000

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"No movements in the Strait of Hormuz will be carried out without the permission of the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Sayyari was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency. Security is stable at the country's land, sea and air borders, he added. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iran-discusses-situation-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-oman-saudi-arabia---foreign-ministry-1124508529.html

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