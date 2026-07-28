International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iran-discusses-situation-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-oman-saudi-arabia---foreign-ministry-1124508529.html
Iran Discusses Situation in Strait of Hormuz With Oman, Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry
Iran Discusses Situation in Strait of Hormuz With Oman, Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in telephone conversations with his Omani and Saudi counterparts, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-07-28T10:20+0000
2026-07-28T10:20+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
strait of hormuz
oman
saudi arabia
iranian foreign ministry
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105460/96/1054609616_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_1076b3e720b83fc9f00559405a6ea08a.jpg
"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations on Monday evening with Omani and Saudi foreign ministers … to discuss the need to strengthen cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts in order to establish stability in the region and address security problems in the Strait of Hormuz caused by US attacks," the foreign ministry wrote on Telegram. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said that Iran had held "useful discussions" with Oman regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported that Iran and Oman had made progress in talks on reopening the strait.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/centcom-chief-proposes-halting-strikes-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124501908.html
iran
strait of hormuz
oman
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105460/96/1054609616_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_0f2d11c459ea7fccd0acd285c60a644c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, strait of hormuz, oman, saudi arabia, iranian foreign ministry, middle east
iran, strait of hormuz, oman, saudi arabia, iranian foreign ministry, middle east

Iran Discusses Situation in Strait of Hormuz With Oman, Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry

10:20 GMT 28.07.2026
© AP Photo / Fars News Agency, Mahdi MarizadIn this Tuesday, April 7, 2015, file photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency, Iranian warship Alborz, foreground, prepares before leaving Iran's waters, at the Strait of Hormuz
In this Tuesday, April 7, 2015, file photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency, Iranian warship Alborz, foreground, prepares before leaving Iran's waters, at the Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
© AP Photo / Fars News Agency, Mahdi Marizad
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in telephone conversations with his Omani and Saudi counterparts, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations on Monday evening with Omani and Saudi foreign ministers … to discuss the need to strengthen cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts in order to establish stability in the region and address security problems in the Strait of Hormuz caused by US attacks," the foreign ministry wrote on Telegram.
On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said that Iran had held "useful discussions" with Oman regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported that Iran and Oman had made progress in talks on reopening the strait.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran. US Central Command said that this was in response to Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.

The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
CENTCOM Chief Proposes Halting Strikes in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Yesterday, 03:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала