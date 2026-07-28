https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iran-discusses-situation-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-oman-saudi-arabia---foreign-ministry-1124508529.html
Iran Discusses Situation in Strait of Hormuz With Oman, Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry
Iran Discusses Situation in Strait of Hormuz With Oman, Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in telephone conversations with his Omani and Saudi counterparts, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations on Monday evening with Omani and Saudi foreign ministers … to discuss the need to strengthen cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts in order to establish stability in the region and address security problems in the Strait of Hormuz caused by US attacks," the foreign ministry wrote on Telegram. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said that Iran had held "useful discussions" with Oman regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported that Iran and Oman had made progress in talks on reopening the strait.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/centcom-chief-proposes-halting-strikes-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124501908.html
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iran, strait of hormuz, oman, saudi arabia, iranian foreign ministry, middle east
Iran Discusses Situation in Strait of Hormuz With Oman, Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz in telephone conversations with his Omani and Saudi counterparts, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations on Monday evening with Omani and Saudi foreign ministers … to discuss the need to strengthen cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts in order to establish stability in the region and address security problems in the Strait of Hormuz caused by US attacks," the foreign ministry wrote on Telegram.
On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said
that Iran had held "useful discussions
" with Oman regarding shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported that Iran and Oman had made progress in talks on reopening the strait.
On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran. US Central Command said that this was in response to Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East and accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.