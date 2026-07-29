https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/iraq-to-develop-plan-of-defense-amid-us-saudi-strikes-national-security-council-1124516565.html

Iraq to Develop Plan of Defense Amid US-Saudi Strikes - National Security Council

Iraq to Develop Plan of Defense Amid US-Saudi Strikes - National Security Council

Sputnik International

Iraq's National Security Council on Wednesday decided to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure the country's security after the US-Saudi strikes carried out earlier in the day.

2026-07-29T18:48+0000

2026-07-29T18:48+0000

2026-07-29T18:48+0000

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iraq

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"The Ministerial Council for National Security decided to adopt a comprehensive security plan to strengthen control across the country, confront any violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, and prevent any source from using Iraqi territory to threaten neighboring states," the council said in a statement following an emergency meeting. In response to the attack, the council instructed the country's Foreign Ministry to act in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, document the incident, and protect the legitimate rights of Iraq. US Central Command said on Tuesday night that US and Saudi Arabian fighter jets struck what it described as "Iran-aligned terrorists" in eastern Iraq in response to aerial drone attacks on US bases and Saudi infrastructure recorded in the previous 72 hours. The Popular Mobilization Forces said that at least two people had been injured in an airstrike on its headquarters. The Popular Mobilization Forces said that 20 people had been killed and another 32 had been injured in Saudi and US strikes on its facilities across the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/us-saudi-arabia-conduct-strikes-against-iran-aligned-terrorists-in-iraq---centcom-1124511238.html

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