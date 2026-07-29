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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/iraq-to-develop-plan-of-defense-amid-us-saudi-strikes-national-security-council-1124516565.html
Iraq to Develop Plan of Defense Amid US-Saudi Strikes - National Security Council
Iraq to Develop Plan of Defense Amid US-Saudi Strikes - National Security Council
Sputnik International
Iraq's National Security Council on Wednesday decided to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure the country's security after the US-Saudi strikes carried out earlier in the day.
2026-07-29T18:48+0000
2026-07-29T18:48+0000
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"The Ministerial Council for National Security decided to adopt a comprehensive security plan to strengthen control across the country, confront any violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, and prevent any source from using Iraqi territory to threaten neighboring states," the council said in a statement following an emergency meeting. In response to the attack, the council instructed the country's Foreign Ministry to act in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, document the incident, and protect the legitimate rights of Iraq. US Central Command said on Tuesday night that US and Saudi Arabian fighter jets struck what it described as "Iran-aligned terrorists" in eastern Iraq in response to aerial drone attacks on US bases and Saudi infrastructure recorded in the previous 72 hours. The Popular Mobilization Forces said that at least two people had been injured in an airstrike on its headquarters. The Popular Mobilization Forces said that 20 people had been killed and another 32 had been injured in Saudi and US strikes on its facilities across the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/us-saudi-arabia-conduct-strikes-against-iran-aligned-terrorists-in-iraq---centcom-1124511238.html
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Iraq to Develop Plan of Defense Amid US-Saudi Strikes - National Security Council

18:48 GMT 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Anmar KhalilMourners grieve at the grave of a Popular Mobilization Forces fighter during a funeral for fighters killed in airstrikes on PMF bases in Najaf, Iraq, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
Mourners grieve at the grave of a Popular Mobilization Forces fighter during a funeral for fighters killed in airstrikes on PMF bases in Najaf, Iraq, Thursday, July 30, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Anmar Khalil
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BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iraq's National Security Council on Wednesday decided to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure the country's security after the US-Saudi strikes carried out earlier in the day.
"The Ministerial Council for National Security decided to adopt a comprehensive security plan to strengthen control across the country, confront any violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, and prevent any source from using Iraqi territory to threaten neighboring states," the council said in a statement following an emergency meeting.
In response to the attack, the council instructed the country's Foreign Ministry to act in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, document the incident, and protect the legitimate rights of Iraq.
"It stressed that addressing and responding to such attacks is the exclusive responsibility of the Iraqi government and its constitutional state institutions," the statement read.
US Central Command said on Tuesday night that US and Saudi Arabian fighter jets struck what it described as "Iran-aligned terrorists" in eastern Iraq in response to aerial drone attacks on US bases and Saudi infrastructure recorded in the previous 72 hours. The Popular Mobilization Forces said that at least two people had been injured in an airstrike on its headquarters.
An X screenshot of US Navy planes taking part in in the January 11, 2024 air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted by the US and the UK. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US, Saudi Arabia Conduct Strikes Against ‘Iran-Aligned Terrorists’ in Iraq - CENTCOM
03:58 GMT
The Popular Mobilization Forces said that 20 people had been killed and another 32 had been injured in Saudi and US strikes on its facilities across the country.
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