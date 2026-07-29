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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/iraqi-prime-minister-calls-urgent-security-council-meeting-after-us-saudi-strikes-1124512820.html
Iraqi Prime Minister Calls Urgent Security Council Meeting After US-Saudi Strikes
Iraqi Prime Minister Calls Urgent Security Council Meeting After US-Saudi Strikes
Sputnik International
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi will convene an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday in response to... 29.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-29T12:54+0000
2026-07-29T12:54+0000
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"Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, has directed the convening of an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in response to the security situation and aerial bombardment," the Media Cell said on X. The government will release a statement outlining the course of the events and decisions taken in response to them. US Central Command said on Tuesday night that US and Saudi Arabian fighter jets struck what it described as "Iran-aligned terrorists" in eastern Iraq in response to aerial drone attacks on US bases and Saudi infrastructure recorded in the previous 72 hours. The Popular Mobilization Forces in southern Iraq said that at least two people were injured in an airstrike on its headquarters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/us-saudi-arabia-conduct-strikes-against-iran-aligned-terrorists-in-iraq---centcom-1124511238.html
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Iraqi Prime Minister Calls Urgent Security Council Meeting After US-Saudi Strikes

12:54 GMT 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Darin RussellIn this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Darin Russell
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BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi will convene an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday in response to airstrikes launched by the United States and Saudi Arabia on Shiite militia facilities, the Iraqi government's Security Media Cell said.
"Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, has directed the convening of an emergency meeting of the National Security Council in response to the security situation and aerial bombardment," the Media Cell said on X.
The government will release a statement outlining the course of the events and decisions taken in response to them.
US Central Command said on Tuesday night that US and Saudi Arabian fighter jets struck what it described as "Iran-aligned terrorists" in eastern Iraq in response to aerial drone attacks on US bases and Saudi infrastructure recorded in the previous 72 hours. The Popular Mobilization Forces in southern Iraq said that at least two people were injured in an airstrike on its headquarters.
An X screenshot of US Navy planes taking part in in the January 11, 2024 air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted by the US and the UK. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US, Saudi Arabia Conduct Strikes Against ‘Iran-Aligned Terrorists’ in Iraq - CENTCOM
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