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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/moscows-industrial-sector-expands-to-around-4700-enterprises-1124514962.html
Moscow’s Industrial Sector Expands to Around 4,700 Enterprises
Moscow’s Industrial Sector Expands to Around 4,700 Enterprises
Sputnik International
Industry remains one of the key drivers of Moscow’s economy, with the Russian capital’s industrial sector now comprising nearly 4,700 enterprises that employ around 760,000 people, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov has said.
2026-07-29T14:40+0000
2026-07-29T14:40+0000
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Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the capital’s industrial output grew by 12.1% in the first half of the year. Manufacturing showed even stronger growth, rising 12.5% compared with January–June 2025.In addition, 2026 saw the launch of domestic production of computer equipment and components, additive manufacturing systems for metal printing, and a facility capable of meeting 60% of the Russian aerospace industry’s demand for LED products, among many other projects.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/moscow-firms-expand-cooperation-with-southeast-asia-1124428225.html
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Moscow’s Industrial Sector Expands to Around 4,700 Enterprises

14:40 GMT 29.07.2026
© Press Service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow GovernmentA worker at a architectural glass unit production plant
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Industry remains one of the key drivers of Moscow’s economy, with the Russian capital’s industrial sector now comprising nearly 4,700 enterprises that employ around 760,000 people, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov has said.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the capital’s industrial output grew by 12.1% in the first half of the year. Manufacturing showed even stronger growth, rising 12.5% compared with January–June 2025.
“At the direction of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, we are paying particular attention to developing the industrial sector. Since the beginning of this year, several high-tech enterprises have opened, including a robotic production line for LCD modules, a facility manufacturing high-speed optical transceivers based on domestically produced photonic integrated circuits, and a unique complex producing advanced construction materials. Moscow’s industrial sector now includes around 4,700 sites, while employment in the industry has reached nearly 760,000 people,” Liksutov said.
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In addition, 2026 saw the launch of domestic production of computer equipment and components, additive manufacturing systems for metal printing, and a facility capable of meeting 60% of the Russian aerospace industry’s demand for LED products, among many other projects.
“Today, Moscow has more than 13 million square meters of high-quality industrial space. These projects are not only creating new production capacity but also developing critical industrial expertise, from photonics and optics to additive technologies and construction materials. The scale of production extends far beyond the city: Moscow-based enterprises supply products to dozens of regions across Russia. Their technologies and equipment are already being used in medical facilities, construction projects, and industrial sites throughout the country,” added Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow government minister and head of the city’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
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