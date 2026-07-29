https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/moscows-industrial-sector-expands-to-around-4700-enterprises-1124514962.html

Moscow’s Industrial Sector Expands to Around 4,700 Enterprises

Moscow’s Industrial Sector Expands to Around 4,700 Enterprises

Sputnik International

Industry remains one of the key drivers of Moscow’s economy, with the Russian capital’s industrial sector now comprising nearly 4,700 enterprises that employ around 760,000 people, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov has said.

2026-07-29T14:40+0000

2026-07-29T14:40+0000

2026-07-29T14:40+0000

beyond politics

russia

moscow

business

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1d/1124515711_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9b8c50abc60176adb2ae73117a7bd0e5.jpg

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the capital’s industrial output grew by 12.1% in the first half of the year. Manufacturing showed even stronger growth, rising 12.5% compared with January–June 2025.In addition, 2026 saw the launch of domestic production of computer equipment and components, additive manufacturing systems for metal printing, and a facility capable of meeting 60% of the Russian aerospace industry’s demand for LED products, among many other projects.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/moscow-firms-expand-cooperation-with-southeast-asia-1124428225.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, moscow, business