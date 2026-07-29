https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/netanyahu-proposed-hiking-us-military-aid-to-16bln-under-renegotiated-mou-reports-1124516241.html

Netanyahu Proposed Hiking US Military Aid to $16Bln Under Renegotiated MoU - Reports

Netanyahu Proposed Hiking US Military Aid to $16Bln Under Renegotiated MoU - Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested to President Donald Trump a renegotiated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on security assistance for Israel where Washington would hike the contribution to $16 billion, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

2026-07-29T18:41+0000

2026-07-29T18:41+0000

2026-07-29T18:41+0000

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According to the MoU, signed in 2016 under former US President Barack Obama for fiscal years 2019-2028, Washington pledged to annually provide $3.3 billion in security assistance to Israel as well as $500 million for cooperative missile defense programs. The suggestion is part of Israel's alleged goal of completely phasing out reliance on US military aid over the course of the coming decade, the report said, adding Netanyahu understands there are increasingly negative views held by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the US Congress on Washington's assistance to Israel. In addition to $16 billion in direct military assistance, the prime minister suggested allocating $5-10 billion towards the Middle Eastern nations' development of missile defense systems, as well as another $16 billion for the collaborative research and development of new weapon systems, the report continued. On July 15, an amendment to the National Security and Appropriations Act of the US State Department that was meant to block the $3.3 billion funds for Israel was defeated in a 314-104 vote in the House of Representatives.Netanyahu also has told Trump that Israel is truly seeking to reduce military dependence on the United States to zero.The claim was made by Netanyahu to Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff during the bilateral meeting held at the Oval Office on Tuesday, the report said, adding that Israel's plan is to terminate US military assistance within the next decade.Republican lawmakers, however, are voicing their concerns with the Trump administration about coming out as "anti-Israel" if they endorse the phasing out of assistance to the Middle Eastern nation, the report said. The prime minister, on the other hand, has offered to lead the public effort, it added.According to a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2016 under former President Barack Obama for fiscal years 2019-2028, Washington pledged to annually provide $3.3 billion in security assistance to Israel as well as $500 million for cooperative missile defense programs.

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