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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/netanyahus-gaza-emigration-scheme-reflects-israeli-aim-to-seize-palestinian-enclave--1124383316.html
Netanyahu’s Gaza 'Emigration' Scheme Reflects Israeli Aim to Seize Palestinian Enclave
Netanyahu’s Gaza 'Emigration' Scheme Reflects Israeli Aim to Seize Palestinian Enclave
Sputnik International
Israel has reportedly asked Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia and Libya to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza – but all have either rejected the idea or denied any deal.
2026-07-01T13:40+0000
2026-07-01T13:40+0000
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“That is the kind of an Israeli policy to continue to expand the territories that it controls in the region that is settled by the Palestinian people,” Ankara-based security and political analyst Selim Ozertem told Sputnik.
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benjamin netanyahu, middle east, israel, palestine, gaza strip

Netanyahu’s Gaza 'Emigration' Scheme Reflects Israeli Aim to Seize Palestinian Enclave

13:40 GMT 01.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
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Israel has reportedly asked Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia and Libya to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza – but all have either rejected the idea or denied any deal.
“That is the kind of an Israeli policy to continue to expand the territories that it controls in the region that is settled by the Palestinian people,” Ankara-based security and political analyst Selim Ozertem told Sputnik.
A mass exodus from Gaza could create “a power vacuum” there, he warned
And Israeli annexation of the territory would not be tolerated by Arab leaders and citizens
Taking in refugees means “you are accepting new cultures and people who will face employment, health and social security issues”
"While putting military pressure on Gaza, Israel is also trying to come up with alternative solutions to make a demographic engineering in the region," Ozertem says.
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
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Israeli Forces Intend to Keep Control Over 'Security Zones' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza - Katz
15 June, 07:16 GMT
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