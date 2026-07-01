https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/netanyahus-gaza-emigration-scheme-reflects-israeli-aim-to-seize-palestinian-enclave--1124383316.html

Netanyahu’s Gaza 'Emigration' Scheme Reflects Israeli Aim to Seize Palestinian Enclave

Netanyahu’s Gaza 'Emigration' Scheme Reflects Israeli Aim to Seize Palestinian Enclave

Sputnik International

Israel has reportedly asked Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia and Libya to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza – but all have either rejected the idea or denied any deal.

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“That is the kind of an Israeli policy to continue to expand the territories that it controls in the region that is settled by the Palestinian people,” Ankara-based security and political analyst Selim Ozertem told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/israeli-forces-intend-to-keep-control-over-security-zones-in-lebanon-syria-gaza---katz-1124311207.html

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