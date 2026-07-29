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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/over-70-of-americans-say-us-tech-companies-have-too-much-influence--poll-1124512697.html
Over 70% of Americans Say US Tech Companies Have Too Much Influence – Poll
Over 70% of Americans Say US Tech Companies Have Too Much Influence – Poll
Sputnik International
More than 70% of Americans believe that major US technology companies wield too much power, according to a YouGov poll cited by the Axios news portal on Wednesday.
2026-07-29T12:50+0000
2026-07-29T12:50+0000
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According to the poll, 71% of respondents said tech companies have too much power, while 2% said they have too little power. Additionally, 68% of Americans said they support the enforcement of existing antitrust laws against tech companies, with only 3% opposing such measures. Some 67% support stricter regulations, the poll showed. Meanwhile, an overwhelming (90%) of Americans said they are concerned about how large corporations collect and use their personal data. Fewer than 20% said they trust major tech companies to manage the development and deployment of artificial intelligence, it revealed. The poll was conducted from July 6-13 among 1,275 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/how-western-big-tech-drives-digital-colonization-through-ai-tools-1124028693.html
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Over 70% of Americans Say US Tech Companies Have Too Much Influence – Poll

12:50 GMT 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Jenny KaneThis Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans.
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 70% of Americans believe that major US technology companies wield too much power, according to a YouGov poll cited by the Axios news portal on Wednesday.
According to the poll, 71% of respondents said tech companies have too much power, while 2% said they have too little power.
Additionally, 68% of Americans said they support the enforcement of existing antitrust laws against tech companies, with only 3% opposing such measures. Some 67% support stricter regulations, the poll showed.
Meanwhile, an overwhelming (90%) of Americans said they are concerned about how large corporations collect and use their personal data. Fewer than 20% said they trust major tech companies to manage the development and deployment of artificial intelligence, it revealed.
The poll was conducted from July 6-13 among 1,275 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
A visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2026
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