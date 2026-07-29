https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/over-70-of-americans-say-us-tech-companies-have-too-much-influence--poll-1124512697.html

Over 70% of Americans Say US Tech Companies Have Too Much Influence – Poll

Over 70% of Americans Say US Tech Companies Have Too Much Influence – Poll

Sputnik International

More than 70% of Americans believe that major US technology companies wield too much power, according to a YouGov poll cited by the Axios news portal on Wednesday.

2026-07-29T12:50+0000

2026-07-29T12:50+0000

2026-07-29T12:50+0000

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According to the poll, 71% of respondents said tech companies have too much power, while 2% said they have too little power. Additionally, 68% of Americans said they support the enforcement of existing antitrust laws against tech companies, with only 3% opposing such measures. Some 67% support stricter regulations, the poll showed. Meanwhile, an overwhelming (90%) of Americans said they are concerned about how large corporations collect and use their personal data. Fewer than 20% said they trust major tech companies to manage the development and deployment of artificial intelligence, it revealed. The poll was conducted from July 6-13 among 1,275 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260423/how-western-big-tech-drives-digital-colonization-through-ai-tools-1124028693.html

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