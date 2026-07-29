https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russia-withstood-sanctions-thanks-to-historical-legacy---lavrov-1124512566.html

Russia Withstood Sanctions Thanks to Historical Legacy - Lavrov

Russia Withstood Sanctions Thanks to Historical Legacy - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia has been able to withstand Western sanctions pressure thanks to its historical legacy and respect for national history, Russian Foreign Minister and head of United Russia’s party list Sergey Lavrov said.

2026-07-29T12:47+0000

2026-07-29T12:47+0000

2026-07-29T12:47+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

russia

china

india

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124126921_0:68:3044:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_375624d69a630a6aed6521a5a9bc68ab.jpg

"First and foremost, thanks to our ancestors, who founded this country — the richest, largest country in the world, with access to seas and oceans, which allows us to expand trade and ensure our security, including with the support of the navy. Thanks to industrialization, which actually began back in the Russian Empire," Lavrov said in an interview with the TASS news agency director general, Andrei Kondrashov. The Russia-wide railway network and the foundations of the iron and steel industry were laid during that period, he added. Russia's foreign policy interests are to remain an independent power and to ensure that no one considers interfering in its internal affairs, "that all people in Russia enjoy the rights guaranteed by the Constitution: the right to education, to their culture, traditions and religious beliefs," the minister said. In that capacity Russia will seek to cooperate on an equal footing with other emerging centers of power, including China and India, he underlined.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/eu-to-not-be-able-to-influence-russias-sovereign-policy-by-expanding-sanctions---russias-mfa-spox-1124292105.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russia, china, india