https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russian-army-liberate-settlement-of-novaya-sich-in-sumy-region--1124512339.html
Russian Army Liberate Settlement of Novaya Sech in Sumy Region
Russian Army Liberate Settlement of Novaya Sech in Sumy Region
Sputnik International
The Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Novaya Sich in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.
2026-07-29T09:25+0000
2026-07-29T09:25+0000
2026-07-29T10:16+0000
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"Units of the Sever battlegroup, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlement of Novaya Sech in the Sumy region," the military ministry said.Units from the Tsentr battlegroup have also liberated the settlement of Svetloye in the Donetsk People's Republic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-troops-liberate-krasny-kut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124509281.html
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Russian Army Liberate Settlement of Novaya Sech in Sumy Region
09:25 GMT 29.07.2026 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 29.07.2026)
The Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Novaya Sech in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlement of Novaya Sech in the Sumy region," the military ministry said.
Units from the Tsentr battlegroup have also liberated the settlement of Svetloye in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 200 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 330 by the Vostok battlegroup
, and up to 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russia's air defense systems shot down four Neptune long-range guided missiles and 619 unmanned aerial vehicles