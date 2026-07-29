https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russian-army-liberate-settlement-of-novaya-sich-in-sumy-region--1124512339.html

Russian Army Liberate Settlement of Novaya Sech in Sumy Region

Russian Army Liberate Settlement of Novaya Sech in Sumy Region

Sputnik International

The Russian forces has liberated the settlement of Novaya Sich in the Sumy region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.

2026-07-29T09:25+0000

2026-07-29T09:25+0000

2026-07-29T10:16+0000

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"Units of the Sever battlegroup, as a result of active operations, liberated the settlement of Novaya Sech in the Sumy region," the military ministry said.Units from the Tsentr battlegroup have also liberated the settlement of Svetloye in the Donetsk People's Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russian-troops-liberate-krasny-kut-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124509281.html

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