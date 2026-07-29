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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russian-chinese-scientists-find-way-to-treat-incurable-type-of-cancer-1124512178.html
Russian-Chinese Scientists Find Way to Treat 'Incurable' Type of Cancer
Russian-Chinese Scientists Find Way to Treat 'Incurable' Type of Cancer
Sputnik International
Researchers have proposed a new combination therapy for lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer that is virtually untreatable with standard methods, Alena Gantsova, a scientist at the Laboratory of Experimental Morphology at the Research Institute of Molecular and Cellular Medicine, RUDN, told Sputnik.
2026-07-29T09:05+0000
2026-07-29T09:05+0000
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Lung adenocarcinoma is the most common type of lung cancer. In some patients, genetic mutations make standard treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy ineffective, creating an urgent need for alternative approaches.A key contribution came from Professor Xuhui Bao M.D., Ph.D. from Fudan University in China, who suggested that PCSK9 inhibitors could enhance the effect of radiation on lung cancer cells.The research was supported by the Russian Science Foundation. The team is now testing the approach in animal models and plans to study how radiation triggers immune responses in living organisms.
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Russian-Chinese Scientists Find Way to Treat 'Incurable' Type of Cancer

09:05 GMT 29.07.2026
© Photo : NUST MISISUltra-Precise Microthermometers From Russia Will Increase Effectiveness of Cancer Therapy
Ultra-Precise Microthermometers From Russia Will Increase Effectiveness of Cancer Therapy - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
© Photo : NUST MISIS
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Researchers have proposed a new combination therapy for lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer that is virtually untreatable with standard methods, Alena Gantsova, a scientist at the Laboratory of Experimental Morphology at the Research Institute of Molecular and Cellular Medicine, RUDN, told Sputnik.
Lung adenocarcinoma is the most common type of lung cancer. In some patients, genetic mutations make standard treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy ineffective, creating an urgent need for alternative approaches.
The team used CRISPR/Cas9 "molecular scissors" to create mutant cancer cell cultures.
They combined hadron therapy, a precise form of radiation that targets tumors without damaging healthy tissue, with PCSK9 inhibitors - drugs used to treat diabetes and lower cholesterol.
Hadron therapy uses beams of charged nuclear particles (protons or neutrons) to precisely irradiate malignant cells while sparing healthy tissue.
Researchers tested both neutrons and protons and found the combination therapy worked in both cases.
A key contribution came from Professor Xuhui Bao M.D., Ph.D. from Fudan University in China, who suggested that PCSK9 inhibitors could enhance the effect of radiation on lung cancer cells.
The research was supported by the Russian Science Foundation. The team is now testing the approach in animal models and plans to study how radiation triggers immune responses in living organisms.
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket equipped with a Fregat upper stage and carrying the Kondor-FKA No.2 radar satellite blasts off the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Amur region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
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