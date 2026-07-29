https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russian-chinese-scientists-find-way-to-treat-incurable-type-of-cancer-1124512178.html

Russian-Chinese Scientists Find Way to Treat 'Incurable' Type of Cancer

Russian-Chinese Scientists Find Way to Treat 'Incurable' Type of Cancer

Sputnik International

Researchers have proposed a new combination therapy for lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer that is virtually untreatable with standard methods, Alena Gantsova, a scientist at the Laboratory of Experimental Morphology at the Research Institute of Molecular and Cellular Medicine, RUDN, told Sputnik.

2026-07-29T09:05+0000

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Lung adenocarcinoma is the most common type of lung cancer. In some patients, genetic mutations make standard treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy ineffective, creating an urgent need for alternative approaches.A key contribution came from Professor Xuhui Bao M.D., Ph.D. from Fudan University in China, who suggested that PCSK9 inhibitors could enhance the effect of radiation on lung cancer cells.The research was supported by the Russian Science Foundation. The team is now testing the approach in animal models and plans to study how radiation triggers immune responses in living organisms.

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