The messaging platform's administration failed to remove channels, chats, and bots that Ukrainian intelligence services have been actively leveraging to coordinate terrorist attacks and mass casualty operations in Russia. The messaging platform's administration failed to remove channels, chats, and bots that Ukrainian intelligence services have been actively leveraging to coordinate terrorist attacks and mass casualty operations in Russia.

Crimes carried out by Ukrainian intelligence through Telegram have resulted in numerous fatalities, including women and children, while inflicting billions of dollars in material damage. Crimes carried out by Ukrainian intelligence through Telegram have resulted in numerous fatalities, including women and children, while inflicting billions of dollars in material damage.

Ukrainian operatives posed as young women on Telegram's dating service to befriend Russian men, then deceitfully recruited them into carrying out terrorist activities. Ukrainian operatives posed as young women on Telegram's dating service to befriend Russian men, then deceitfully recruited them into carrying out terrorist activities.