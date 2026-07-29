https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/trump-vows-to-beat-effing-out-of-iran-in-response-to-strikes-on-us-air-base-in-jordan-1124513088.html
Trump Vows to 'Beat Effing' Out of Iran in Response to Strikes on US Air Base in Jordan
Trump Vows to 'Beat Effing' Out of Iran in Response to Strikes on US Air Base in Jordan
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will launch a powerful strike against Iran in response to the recent Iranian attack on an airbase in Jordan.
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In the early hours of Wednesday, IRNA reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired several ballistic missiles toward a US base and a CENTCOM facility in Jordan. The US Central Command accused Iran of conducting missile strikes on US forces in the Middle East, claiming that all the missiles had been intercepted. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports.
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Trump Vows to 'Beat Effing' Out of Iran in Response to Strikes on US Air Base in Jordan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will launch a powerful strike against Iran in response to the recent Iranian attack on an airbase in Jordan.
In the early hours of Wednesday, IRNA reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired several ballistic missiles toward a US base and a CENTCOM facility in Jordan. The US Central Command accused Iran of conducting missile strikes on US forces in the Middle East, claiming that all the missiles had been intercepted.
"We are going to beat the effing s*** out of them," Trump said, as quoted by Fox News, adding that "We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating."
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.
On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports.