https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/us-allies-balk-at-hormuz-patrol-idea-until-solid-ceasefire-takes-hold--report-1124511895.html

US Allies Balk at Hormuz Patrol Idea Until Solid Ceasefire Takes Hold — Report

US Allies Balk at Hormuz Patrol Idea Until Solid Ceasefire Takes Hold — Report

Sputnik International

American and British officials are pushing to convene an international conference in London to define respective roles within a potential coalition, but progress remains stuck in the mud, the Western press admits.

2026-07-29T07:07+0000

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2026-07-29T07:07+0000

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Since July 24, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has been trying to secure commitments from the UK and France for American-led efforts against Iran, with plans to approach other European nations afterward. Yet even Washington's closest allies are balking at participation, underscoring the deep reluctance to join the initiative.Moreover, US President Donald Trump is "deeply frustrated that Congress isn’t supporting it, the American people aren’t supporting it, our core allies aren’t supporting it. You can’t be surprised when you throw a party and you don’t invite anybody," US Senator Chris Coons says.On July 8, US President Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran that had been in place since June 18. Shortly afterward, US forces carried out a series of strikes targeting Iranian facilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/centcom-chief-proposes-halting-strikes-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124501908.html

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