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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/us-energy-secretary-says-ukraine-conflict-did-not-reduce-russian-oil-exports-1124516122.html
US Energy Secretary Says Ukraine Conflict Did Not Reduce Russian Oil Exports
US Energy Secretary Says Ukraine Conflict Did Not Reduce Russian Oil Exports
Sputnik International
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday acknowledged that the conflict in Ukraine has not resulted in a reduction in Russian oil exports.
2026-07-29T18:34+0000
2026-07-29T18:34+0000
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"That [conflict in Ukraine] did not interrupt the flow of oil. It was just the fear of the interruption of the flow of oil. The Biden administration feared that Russia would slow their exports of oil or refined diesel, and the Russians did not reduce their exports. Just fear and bad management," Wright told Bloomberg TV. Russia has repeatedly stressed that the country would cope with the sanctions pressure that the West had begun to exert on Moscow several years ago and continued to escalate. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term Western strategy, and that sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.The president also stated that sanctions against Russian oil will lead to a sharp increase in the price of oil and petroleum products.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russias-non-energy-exports-jump-9-to-223-billion---putin-1124409549.html
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US Energy Secretary Says Ukraine Conflict Did Not Reduce Russian Oil Exports

18:34 GMT 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonUnited States Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump and other oil executives in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington
United States Secretary of Energy Chris Wright speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump and other oil executives in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday acknowledged that the conflict in Ukraine has not resulted in a reduction in Russian oil exports.
"That [conflict in Ukraine] did not interrupt the flow of oil. It was just the fear of the interruption of the flow of oil. The Biden administration feared that Russia would slow their exports of oil or refined diesel, and the Russians did not reduce their exports. Just fear and bad management," Wright told Bloomberg TV.
Russia has repeatedly stressed that the country would cope with the sanctions pressure that the West had begun to exert on Moscow several years ago and continued to escalate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
World
Russia's Non-Energy Exports Jump 9% to $22.3 Billion - Putin
7 July, 12:37 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term Western strategy, and that sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.
The president also stated that sanctions against Russian oil will lead to a sharp increase in the price of oil and petroleum products.
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