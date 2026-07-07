International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russias-non-energy-exports-jump-9-to-223-billion---putin-1124409549.html
Russia's Non-Energy Exports Jump 9% to $22.3 Billion - Putin
Russia's Non-Energy Exports Jump 9% to $22.3 Billion - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia managed to increase the volume of non-primary non-energy exports by 9% in 2025 compared to 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-07-07T12:37+0000
2026-07-07T12:37+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
export
trade
energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124125744_0:0:2752:1547_1920x0_80_0_0_0c5fc503d39d9679a4678227dbf66a8a.jpg
"We know all the subjective and objective difficulties faced by our exporters, but nevertheless, with the support of the export center, the entire export center group managed to increase the volume of non-primary and non-energy exports by 9% in 2025 compared to 2024, which turned out to be 1.7 trillion rubles [$22.3 billion], which is decent," Putin said. Putin also called the support of Russian exports the priority for the country's authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/eus-break-with-russian-energy-cost-3-trillion-1124408703.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124125744_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ff32a1f53bb9719cac2999696aeda4a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, russia, export, trade, energy
vladimir putin, russia, export, trade, energy

Russia's Non-Energy Exports Jump 9% to $22.3 Billion - Putin

12:37 GMT 07.07.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia managed to increase the volume of non-primary non-energy exports by 9% in 2025 compared to 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We know all the subjective and objective difficulties faced by our exporters, but nevertheless, with the support of the export center, the entire export center group managed to increase the volume of non-primary and non-energy exports by 9% in 2025 compared to 2024, which turned out to be 1.7 trillion rubles [$22.3 billion], which is decent," Putin said.
Putin also called the support of Russian exports the priority for the country's authorities.
FILE - The gas storage plant Reckrod is pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, on July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2026
World
EU's Break With Russian Energy Cost €3 Trillion
09:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала