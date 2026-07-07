https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/russias-non-energy-exports-jump-9-to-223-billion---putin-1124409549.html

Russia's Non-Energy Exports Jump 9% to $22.3 Billion - Putin

Russia's Non-Energy Exports Jump 9% to $22.3 Billion - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia managed to increase the volume of non-primary non-energy exports by 9% in 2025 compared to 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2026-07-07T12:37+0000

2026-07-07T12:37+0000

2026-07-07T12:37+0000

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"We know all the subjective and objective difficulties faced by our exporters, but nevertheless, with the support of the export center, the entire export center group managed to increase the volume of non-primary and non-energy exports by 9% in 2025 compared to 2024, which turned out to be 1.7 trillion rubles [$22.3 billion], which is decent," Putin said. Putin also called the support of Russian exports the priority for the country's authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/eus-break-with-russian-energy-cost-3-trillion-1124408703.html

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