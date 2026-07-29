https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/west-uses-ukraine-as-battering-ram-to-try-to-destroy-russia---russias-medvedev-1124513582.html

West Uses Ukraine as Battering Ram to Try to Destroy Russia - Russia's Medvedev

West Uses Ukraine as Battering Ram to Try to Destroy Russia - Russia's Medvedev

Sputnik International

The West uses Ukraine as a battering ram to try to destroy Russia and is not even hiding this fact, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

2026-07-29T13:45+0000

2026-07-29T13:45+0000

2026-07-29T13:45+0000

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"[Western countries are] using all means, and now they are using Ukraine as a battering ram to destroy Russia, and they are not hiding it," Medvedev said at the Territory of Meanings Forum. Russia can only be saved by a victory in the special military operation, the official said. Around 30,000 sanctions have been imposed against Russia, with pressure coming from "all angles," Medvedev said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russia-us-contacts-on-ukraine-settlement-constantly-continuing-in-working-order---kremlin-1124508287.html

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