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West Uses Ukraine as Battering Ram to Try to Destroy Russia - Russia's Medvedev
West Uses Ukraine as Battering Ram to Try to Destroy Russia - Russia's Medvedev
Sputnik International
The West uses Ukraine as a battering ram to try to destroy Russia and is not even hiding this fact, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
2026-07-29T13:45+0000
2026-07-29T13:45+0000
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"[Western countries are] using all means, and now they are using Ukraine as a battering ram to destroy Russia, and they are not hiding it," Medvedev said at the Territory of Meanings Forum. Russia can only be saved by a victory in the special military operation, the official said. Around 30,000 sanctions have been imposed against Russia, with pressure coming from "all angles," Medvedev said.
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West Uses Ukraine as Battering Ram to Try to Destroy Russia - Russia's Medvedev

13:45 GMT 29.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian Army T-90 M "Proryv" (Breakthrough) tank fires at a training ground in the course of Russia's military operation
A Russian Army T-90 M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank fires at a training ground in the course of Russia's military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
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SOLNECHNOGORSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The West uses Ukraine as a battering ram to try to destroy Russia and is not even hiding this fact, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.
"[Western countries are] using all means, and now they are using Ukraine as a battering ram to destroy Russia, and they are not hiding it," Medvedev said at the Territory of Meanings Forum.
Russia can only be saved by a victory in the special military operation, the official said.
"There was a period when they apparently believed that they would be able to come to a conditional agreement with us, but in fact they simply bend us to their will. Well, I mean, first of all, Western countries. But they failed. And they are experiencing the most severe disappointment," Medvedev said.
Around 30,000 sanctions have been imposed against Russia, with pressure coming from "all angles," Medvedev said.
"The number of sanctions imposed against the Russian Federation is prohibitive. There is no country in the world, nor has there ever been a country in history, that has imposed such a number of sanctions. Around 30,000," Medvedev said at the Territory of Meanings forum.
This picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a killer -- saying it takes one to know one -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright collapse. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
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