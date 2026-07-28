Russia-US Contacts on Ukraine Settlement Continue Steadily at Working Level - Kremlin
10:03 GMT 28.07.2026 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 28.07.2026)
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFFThis picture taken on March 18, 2021, shows the Kremlin towers in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters. - Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18 mocked Joe Biden for calling him a "killer" -- saying "it takes one to know one" -- as ties between Moscow and Washington sunk to new lows. US President Biden's comments sparked the biggest crisis between Russia and the United States in years, with Moscow recalling ambassador and warning that ties were on the brink of outright "collapse."
© AFP 2023 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The contacts between Russia and the United States on the Ukrainian settlement are constantly continuing in a working order, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"As for the Ukrainian track, contacts are constantly ongoing and continued to be carried out," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the topic of contacts between Russia and the United States on the Ukrainian settlement.
There has not yet been a request from Washington for a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the spokesman added.
"No, there is no request for a telephone conversation yet," Peskov told reporters when asked whether there was a request from the American side for a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The United States has not dropped the Ukrainian settlement track, they have well-known priority problems that need to be addressed, Peskov also said.
"The Americans did not abandon the Ukrainian track, they just had much higher priority problems that need to be solved. Clear, well-known problems," Peskov explained.
On Ukraine's Terrorist Threat
The terrorist threat coming from Ukraine must be prevented and finally eliminated, Peskov said.
"The geography of the terrorist activity of Ukraine is expanding... This threat must be prevented and eliminated completely," Peskov told reporters.
The terrorist activity in Ukraine confirms the relevance of the successful holding and completion of the special military operation, the spokesman added.
"This once again underlines the need for the successful conduct and completion of a special military operation," Peskov said.
On Armenia's Accession to the EU
The exact dates of the referendum on Armenia's accession to the EU or on staying in the EAEU were not mentioned during the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, Peskov said.
On Monday, the Armenian government said that Pashinyan, in a telephone conversation with Putin, said that a referendum on joining the EU can be held after the official application to the European Union.
"No, no exact dates were given, but nevertheless the need to hold such a referendum as soon as possible was emphasized. This is very important," Peskov told reporters.