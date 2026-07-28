https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/russia-us-contacts-on-ukraine-settlement-constantly-continuing-in-working-order---kremlin-1124508287.html

Russia-US Contacts on Ukraine Settlement Continue Steadily at Working Level - Kremlin

Russia-US Contacts on Ukraine Settlement Continue Steadily at Working Level - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The contacts between Russia and the United States on the Ukrainian settlement are constantly continuing in a working order, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

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"As for the Ukrainian track, contacts are constantly ongoing and continued to be carried out," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the topic of contacts between Russia and the United States on the Ukrainian settlement. There has not yet been a request from Washington for a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the spokesman added. The United States has not dropped the Ukrainian settlement track, they have well-known priority problems that need to be addressed, Peskov also said. On Ukraine's Terrorist ThreatThe terrorist threat coming from Ukraine must be prevented and finally eliminated, Peskov said.The terrorist activity in Ukraine confirms the relevance of the successful holding and completion of the special military operation, the spokesman added.On Armenia's Accession to the EUThe exact dates of the referendum on Armenia's accession to the EU or on staying in the EAEU were not mentioned during the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-waiting-for-new-us-proposals-on-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1124491110.html

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