https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/zakharova-reiterates-russias-warning-amid-italian-mafias-interest-in-ukrainian-drones-1124512024.html

Zakharova Reiterates Russia's Warning Amid Italian Mafia's Interest in Ukrainian Drones

Zakharova Reiterates Russia's Warning Amid Italian Mafia's Interest in Ukrainian Drones

Sputnik International

Russia has repeatedly warned Europe that it will not be able to control the outflow of weapons from the Ukrainian conflict zone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on reports that the Italian mafia was seeking to buy drones used in Ukraine.

2026-07-29T07:54+0000

2026-07-29T07:54+0000

2026-07-29T07:54+0000

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Palermo Chief Prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia said on Tuesday that the mafia was looking to buy sophisticated drones the likes of those used in the conflict in Ukraine on the black market. He said Italy was aware of purchases of drone-launched munitions, which he admitted it was unable to defend itself against.The Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported in April, citing intelligence and police, that weapons funneled to Ukraine could end up on the European black market and that Ukraine's domestic political situation could facilitate the illegal proliferation of weapons.Russia maintains that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and make NATO countries a party to the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service warned that the United Kingdom and France were preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine. According to the intelligence, a nuclear bomb or at least a so-called "dirty bomb" would give Kiev the upper hand in potential talks on ending hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukraines-attack-on-iranian-ship-in-caspian-sea-is-act-of-aggression---russian-mfa-1124510965.html

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