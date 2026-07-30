https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/iihf-keeps-russia-out-of-2027-ice-hockey-worlds-despite-disciplinary-council-ruling-1124519505.html

IIHF Keeps Russia Out of 2027 Ice Hockey Worlds Despite Disciplinary Council Ruling

IIHF Keeps Russia Out of 2027 Ice Hockey Worlds Despite Disciplinary Council Ruling

Sputnik International

The IIHF Council has rejected a request from the Russian Ice Hockey Federation to allow Russian national teams back into international competition for the 2026/27 season.

2026-07-30T15:39+0000

2026-07-30T15:39+0000

2026-07-30T16:40+0000

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Citing “safety, security and sporting integrity,” the federation said Russia will remain excluded from the senior World Championship, World Juniors and U18 tournaments.Russia will also be excluded from the 2027 World Juniors and U18 championships. Participation in the Women’s World Championship will be reviewed separately in November.The decision comes despite the IIHF Disciplinary Council earlier overturning the federation’s previous move to bar Russian teams from the 2026/27 season.The Russian Ice Hockey Federation will appeal the IIHF’s decision to keep Russian national teams out of the 2026/27 World Championships at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. On July 7, the IOC temporarily restored the Russian Olympic Committee’s status and lifted recommendations restricting Russian athletes. Several international federations, including volleyball and handball, have already moved to readmit Russian competitors. The IIHF has so far refused to follow suit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/world-athletics-decision-to-continue-suspension-of-russian-athletes-has-no-legal-basis---expert-1124490585.html

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