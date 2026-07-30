IIHF Keeps Russia Out of 2027 Ice Hockey Worlds Despite Disciplinary Council Ruling
15:39 GMT 30.07.2026 (Updated: 16:40 GMT 30.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabank2017 IIHF World Championship. Russia vs. Czech Republic
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko/
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The IIHF Council has rejected a request from the Russian Ice Hockey Federation to allow Russian national teams back into international competition for the 2026/27 season.
Citing “safety, security and sporting integrity,” the federation said Russia will remain excluded from the senior World Championship, World Juniors and U18 tournaments.
Russia will also be excluded from the 2027 World Juniors and U18 championships. Participation in the Women’s World Championship will be reviewed separately in November.
The decision comes despite the IIHF Disciplinary Council earlier overturning the federation’s previous move to bar Russian teams from the 2026/27 season.
Russia will also be excluded from the 2027 World Juniors and U18 championships. Participation in the Women’s World Championship will be reviewed separately in November.
The decision comes despite the IIHF Disciplinary Council earlier overturning the federation’s previous move to bar Russian teams from the 2026/27 season.
The Russian Ice Hockey Federation will appeal the IIHF’s decision to keep Russian national teams out of the 2026/27 World Championships at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
“The Russian Ice Hockey Federation will appeal to CAS against the IIHF’s decision to bar our national teams from participating in the World Championships. The federation neither accepts nor understands the IIHF’s short-sighted position, which ignores the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and runs counter to the very idea of sport as something meant to unite people around the world,” the federation said in a statement.
On July 7, the IOC temporarily restored the Russian Olympic Committee’s status and lifted recommendations restricting Russian athletes. Several international federations, including volleyball and handball, have already moved to readmit Russian competitors. The IIHF has so far refused to follow suit.