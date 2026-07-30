https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/iran-destroys-uss-al-azraq-base-in-jordan-3-f-35-jets-in-response-to-us-attacks---irgc-1124518028.html

Iran Destroys US's Al Azraq base in Jordan, 3 F-35 Jets in Response to US Attacks - IRGC

Iran Destroys US's Al Azraq base in Jordan, 3 F-35 Jets in Response to US Attacks - IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had struck the US's Al Azraq base in Jordan and destroyed three F-35 aircraft and several military personnel in response to US attacks.

2026-07-30T11:14+0000

2026-07-30T11:14+0000

2026-07-30T11:14+0000

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Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said that they US military had completed a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities to weaken Iran’s ability to attack US forces and ships in the Middle East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-strike-hits-residential-building-on-irans-qeshm-island-two-trapped-under-rubble-1124516899.html

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iran, us, jordan, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), f-35