International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/iran-destroys-uss-al-azraq-base-in-jordan-3-f-35-jets-in-response-to-us-attacks---irgc-1124518028.html
Iran Destroys US's Al Azraq base in Jordan, 3 F-35 Jets in Response to US Attacks - IRGC
Iran Destroys US's Al Azraq base in Jordan, 3 F-35 Jets in Response to US Attacks - IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had struck the US's Al Azraq base in Jordan and destroyed three F-35 aircraft and several military personnel in response to US attacks.
2026-07-30T11:14+0000
2026-07-30T11:14+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
us
jordan
middle east
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
us central command (centcom)
f-35
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab542a6cd06ff86ef70172fedf026ce8.jpg
Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said that they US military had completed a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities to weaken Iran’s ability to attack US forces and ships in the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-strike-hits-residential-building-on-irans-qeshm-island-two-trapped-under-rubble-1124516899.html
iran
jordan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0c/1122230856_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68987336f36635d5f0a8524aca561eb9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, us, jordan, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), f-35
iran, us, jordan, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us central command (centcom), f-35

Iran Destroys US's Al Azraq base in Jordan, 3 F-35 Jets in Response to US Attacks - IRGC

11:14 GMT 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Amir KholousiA long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran.
A long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Amir Kholousi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had struck the US's Al Azraq base in Jordan and destroyed three F-35 aircraft and several military personnel in response to US attacks.
Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said that they US military had completed a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities to weaken Iran’s ability to attack US forces and ships in the Middle East.
"In response to this crime and to help you liberate the Islamic land of Jordan from the yoke of the American occupiers, this morning the IRGC military attacked the parking lot and maintenance hangar of American F-35 fighter jets at Al Azraq Airbase with several ballistic missiles, completely destroying three F-35s and causing serious damage to three more aircraft," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by IRIB.
The US' Operation Epic Fury. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Strike Hits Residential Building on Iran's Qeshm Island, Two Trapped Under Rubble
03:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала