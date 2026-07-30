https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/iran-destroys-uss-al-azraq-base-in-jordan-3-f-35-jets-in-response-to-us-attacks---irgc-1124518028.html
Iran Destroys US's Al Azraq base in Jordan, 3 F-35 Jets in Response to US Attacks - IRGC
Iran Destroys US's Al Azraq base in Jordan, 3 F-35 Jets in Response to US Attacks - IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had struck the US's Al Azraq base in Jordan and destroyed three F-35 aircraft and several military personnel in response to US attacks.
2026-07-30T11:14+0000
2026-07-30T11:14+0000
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Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said that they US military had completed a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities to weaken Iran’s ability to attack US forces and ships in the Middle East.
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Iran Destroys US's Al Azraq base in Jordan, 3 F-35 Jets in Response to US Attacks - IRGC
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it had struck the US's Al Azraq base in Jordan and destroyed three F-35 aircraft and several military personnel in response to US attacks.
Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said that they US military had completed a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities to weaken Iran’s ability to attack US forces and ships in the Middle East.
"In response to this crime and to help you liberate the Islamic land of Jordan from the yoke of the American occupiers, this morning the IRGC military attacked the parking lot and maintenance hangar of American F-35 fighter jets at Al Azraq Airbase with several ballistic missiles, completely destroying three F-35s and causing serious damage to three more aircraft," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by IRIB.