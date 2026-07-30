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IRGC Says It Struck Kuwait Air Base Hosting US Troops
IRGC Says It Struck Kuwait Air Base Hosting US Troops
Sputnik International
The Iranian military in the early hours of Thursday hit the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait housing US forces, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility, in response to US attacks on Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
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Overnight into Thursday, Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces had completed another wave of strikes against Iran. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
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IRGC Says It Struck Kuwait Air Base Hosting US Troops

14:43 GMT 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian ArmyIn this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Iranian Army
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian military in the early hours of Thursday hit the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait housing US forces, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility, in response to US attacks on Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
Overnight into Thursday, Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces had completed another wave of strikes against Iran.
"Today, as part of Operation Nasr-2 and the punishment of the aggressor, IRGC forces attacked the US Ali Al Salem air base, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility for aircraft and military helicopters," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by Fars.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
IRGC Vows to 'Punish' US in Response to Attacks on Iran
14:39 GMT
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
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