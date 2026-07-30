https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/irgc-says-it-struck-kuwait-air-base-hosting-us-troops-1124519031.html
IRGC Says It Struck Kuwait Air Base Hosting US Troops
IRGC Says It Struck Kuwait Air Base Hosting US Troops
Sputnik International
The Iranian military in the early hours of Thursday hit the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait housing US forces, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility, in response to US attacks on Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
2026-07-30T14:43+0000
2026-07-30T14:43+0000
2026-07-30T14:43+0000
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Overnight into Thursday, Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces had completed another wave of strikes against Iran. Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/irgc-vows-to-punish-us-in-response-to-attacks-on-iran-1124518913.html
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IRGC Says It Struck Kuwait Air Base Hosting US Troops
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian military in the early hours of Thursday hit the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait housing US forces, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility, in response to US attacks on Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.
Overnight into Thursday, Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces had completed another wave of strikes against Iran.
"Today, as part of Operation Nasr-2 and the punishment of the aggressor, IRGC forces attacked the US Ali Al Salem air base, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility for aircraft and military helicopters," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by Fars.
Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.