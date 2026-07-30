https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/irgc-vows-to-punish-us-in-response-to-attacks-on-iran-1124518913.html

IRGC Vows to 'Punish' US in Response to Attacks on Iran

IRGC Vows to 'Punish' US in Response to Attacks on Iran

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it will "punish" the United States for their strikes on Iran.

2026-07-30T14:39+0000

2026-07-30T14:39+0000

2026-07-30T14:39+0000

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Overnight into Thursday, the US Central Command said that the US military completed a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-strike-hits-residential-building-on-irans-qeshm-island-two-trapped-under-rubble-1124516899.html

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us central command (centcom), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, us