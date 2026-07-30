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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/irgc-vows-to-punish-us-in-response-to-attacks-on-iran-1124518913.html
IRGC Vows to 'Punish' US in Response to Attacks on Iran
IRGC Vows to 'Punish' US in Response to Attacks on Iran
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it will "punish" the United States for their strikes on Iran.
2026-07-30T14:39+0000
2026-07-30T14:39+0000
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Overnight into Thursday, the US Central Command said that the US military completed a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-strike-hits-residential-building-on-irans-qeshm-island-two-trapped-under-rubble-1124516899.html
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IRGC Vows to 'Punish' US in Response to Attacks on Iran

14:39 GMT 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026.
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike late Saturday in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it will "punish" the United States for their strikes on Iran.
Overnight into Thursday, the US Central Command said that the US military completed a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting military command centers, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities.
"Today, the aggressor will be punished," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by Iranian news agency Fars.

Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

The US' Operation Epic Fury. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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03:57 GMT
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