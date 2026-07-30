https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/lockheed-gets-record-586b-patriot-contract-as-stockpiles-run-low-1124517442.html

Lockheed Gets Record $58.6B Patriot Contract as Stockpiles Run Low

Lockheed Gets Record $58.6B Patriot Contract as Stockpiles Run Low

Sputnik International

The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $58.62 billion contract for Patriot interceptor production, the largest in the program's history, as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine deplete American stockpiles.

2026-07-30T07:26+0000

2026-07-30T07:26+0000

2026-07-30T07:26+0000

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The deal converts a previous $4.7 billion one-year award into a seven-year multiyear procurement plan spanning fiscal 2026 through 2032.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-spent-1500-patriot-missiles-200-thaad-interceptors-during-conflict-with-iran---report-1124516776.html

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