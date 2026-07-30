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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/lockheed-gets-record-586b-patriot-contract-as-stockpiles-run-low-1124517442.html
Lockheed Gets Record $58.6B Patriot Contract as Stockpiles Run Low
Lockheed Gets Record $58.6B Patriot Contract as Stockpiles Run Low
Sputnik International
The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $58.62 billion contract for Patriot interceptor production, the largest in the program's history, as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine deplete American stockpiles.
2026-07-30T07:26+0000
2026-07-30T07:26+0000
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The deal converts a previous $4.7 billion one-year award into a seven-year multiyear procurement plan spanning fiscal 2026 through 2032.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-spent-1500-patriot-missiles-200-thaad-interceptors-during-conflict-with-iran---report-1124516776.html
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Lockheed Gets Record $58.6B Patriot Contract as Stockpiles Run Low

07:26 GMT 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiUS Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
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The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $58.62 billion contract for Patriot interceptor production, the largest in the program's history, as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine deplete American stockpiles.
The deal converts a previous $4.7 billion one-year award into a seven-year multiyear procurement plan spanning fiscal 2026 through 2032.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
Military
US Spent 1,500 Patriot Missiles, 200 THAAD Interceptors During Conflict With Iran - Report
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