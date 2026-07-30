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Middle East Will Not Be Stable as Long as Israeli Expansion Continues – Ex-UK Envoy
Middle East Will Not Be Stable as Long as Israeli Expansion Continues – Ex-UK Envoy
Sputnik International
As long as Israel's territorial expansion continues, the Middle East will not be able to achieve stability, Scottish political activist and former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray told RIA Novosti on Thursday.
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"Israel now occupies much more territory than it did two years ago. Until the world stops that, the Middle East will never be stable," Murray said. The concept of "Greater Israel" is already becoming a reality, he noted. The United States, despite having failed to orchestrate a change of power in Iran, is achieving other strategic goals in the region, Murray also said. Israeli settlement activity on the West Bank remains a major point of contention with the international community and the Palestinian Authority, serving as one of the obstacles to peace with the Palestinians, who view Jewish settlement activity as a policy of entrenching the Jewish state in the Palestinian territories.
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Middle East Will Not Be Stable as Long as Israeli Expansion Continues – Ex-UK Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As long as Israel's territorial expansion continues, the Middle East will not be able to achieve stability, Scottish political activist and former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray told RIA Novosti on Thursday.
"Israel now occupies much more territory than it did two years ago. Until the world stops that, the Middle East will never be stable," Murray said.
The concept of "Greater Israel" is already becoming a reality, he noted.
"The Israelis now occupy more of southern Lebanon, and they have no intention of leaving. They have also taken more of southern Syria and are now occupying 70% of Gaza … They are expanding in the West Bank every day," the former ambassador said.
The United States, despite having failed to orchestrate a change of power in Iran, is achieving other strategic goals in the region, Murray also said.
"They [the US] do not need to change the government in Iran to meet their wider strategic objectives," he said.
Israeli settlement activity on the West Bank remains a major point of contention with the international community and the Palestinian Authority, serving as one of the obstacles to peace with the Palestinians, who view Jewish settlement activity as a policy of entrenching the Jewish state in the Palestinian territories.