https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/middle-east-will-not-be-stable-as-long-as-israeli-expansion-continues--ex-uk-envoy-1124518189.html

Middle East Will Not Be Stable as Long as Israeli Expansion Continues – Ex-UK Envoy

Middle East Will Not Be Stable as Long as Israeli Expansion Continues – Ex-UK Envoy

Sputnik International

As long as Israel's territorial expansion continues, the Middle East will not be able to achieve stability, Scottish political activist and former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

2026-07-30T12:58+0000

2026-07-30T12:58+0000

2026-07-30T12:58+0000

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"Israel now occupies much more territory than it did two years ago. Until the world stops that, the Middle East will never be stable," Murray said. The concept of "Greater Israel" is already becoming a reality, he noted. The United States, despite having failed to orchestrate a change of power in Iran, is achieving other strategic goals in the region, Murray also said. Israeli settlement activity on the West Bank remains a major point of contention with the international community and the Palestinian Authority, serving as one of the obstacles to peace with the Palestinians, who view Jewish settlement activity as a policy of entrenching the Jewish state in the Palestinian territories.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/trump-says-its-us-turn-to-hit-iran-will-be-hitting-them-hard-1124517000.html

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