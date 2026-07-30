https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/pentagon-turns-to-tech-start-ups-as-iran-conflict-drains-missile-stockpiles-1124519631.html

Pentagon Turns to Tech Start-Ups as Iran Conflict Drains Missile Stockpiles

Pentagon Turns to Tech Start-Ups as Iran Conflict Drains Missile Stockpiles

Sputnik International

The US Department of War (DOW) plans to actively involve technology start-ups to refill weapon stockpiles shrunk by the conflict with Iran, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez.

2026-07-30T16:18+0000

2026-07-30T16:18+0000

2026-07-30T16:18+0000

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In late June, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held a private meeting with representatives of American defense and technology firms to discuss ways to increase ammunition production. According to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the DOW plans to grow the share of low-cost munitions from 49% of total units in FY2027 to 70% in FY2031. In May, the Pentagon announced that it had entered into framework agreements with several commercial firms, including Anduril, CoAspire, Leidos and Zone 5, to expand US strike capabilities. The agreements establish a pathway to procure more than 10,000 low-cost containerized missiles over three years starting in 2027, utilizing a commercial partnership model designed to reward speed and private sector capital investment over traditional procurement methods. However, it remains unclear whether start-ups will be able to establish mass production to meet the needs of the Pentagon at a high pace, The Washington Post reported. The CSIS has estimated that stocks of Patriot interceptors have dropped from 2,200 to less than 827 units, and THAAD missiles from 452 to less than 278. Analysts say it will take more than three years to restore these reserves. US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed the country's stockpiles of ammunition are far from being depleted despite multiple deliveries conducted under former President Joe Biden to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/us-spent-1500-patriot-missiles-200-thaad-interceptors-during-conflict-with-iran---report-1124516776.html

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