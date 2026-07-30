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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russia-calls-on-us-to-join-un-convention-on-law-of-sea-1124518699.html
Russia Calls on US to Join UN Convention on Law of Sea
Russia Calls on US to Join UN Convention on Law of Sea
Sputnik International
The Russian delegation at the 31st session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) Assembly called on the United States to join the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, a statement from the Russian delegation, reviewed by RIA Novosti on Thursday, read.
2026-07-30T13:07+0000
2026-07-30T13:07+0000
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For decades, the United States has refrained from joining the treaty, which has been ratified by almost every country in the world. In early 1982, then-President Ronald Reagan declared that Washington found the future convention's provisions on deep-sea resource extraction unacceptable. Russia once again calls on the United States to become a party to the 1982 Convention in order to fully comply with its provisions and procedures, the statement read. Moscow also called on Washington and all countries to avoid taking unilateral measures in this area and creating parallel conventions or mechanisms that are dangerous to the orderly, safe, and rational use of the resources of the ocean's bottom, the statement added.
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Russia Calls on US to Join UN Convention on Law of Sea

13:07 GMT 30.07.2026
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinovFlags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow.
Flags of Russia and the United States at the American Embassy in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian delegation at the 31st session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) Assembly called on the United States to join the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, a statement from the Russian delegation, reviewed by RIA Novosti on Thursday, read.
For decades, the United States has refrained from joining the treaty, which has been ratified by almost every country in the world. In early 1982, then-President Ronald Reagan declared that Washington found the future convention's provisions on deep-sea resource extraction unacceptable.
Russia once again calls on the United States to become a party to the 1982 Convention in order to fully comply with its provisions and procedures, the statement read.
Moscow also called on Washington and all countries to avoid taking unilateral measures in this area and creating parallel conventions or mechanisms that are dangerous to the orderly, safe, and rational use of the resources of the ocean's bottom, the statement added.

The ISA Assembly session is being held at the organization's headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, from July 27 to 31. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Legal Department said that the Russian delegation includes representatives from the foreign ministry, the Russian Embassy in Kingston, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The delegation is headed by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Tetenkin.

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