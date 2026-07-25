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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/new-start-treaty-not-extended-due-to-us-desire-to-maintain-nuclear-capability---un-envoy-1124493944.html
New START Treaty Not Extended Due to US Desire to Maintain Nuclear Capability - UN Envoy
New START Treaty Not Extended Due to US Desire to Maintain Nuclear Capability - UN Envoy
Sputnik International
New START Treaty was not extended due to Washington's position, which declared readiness to use the US breakaway nuclear capability, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told Sputnik on Saturday.
2026-07-25T05:35+0000
2026-07-25T05:35+0000
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"In February of this year, the New START Treaty was not extended due to Washington's position. Having ignored our earlier constructive proposal to maintain restraint and predictability in the strategic sphere, the US declared that they now have a 'free hand' and can act from a position of strength," the diplomat said.He noted that the US is not yet officially discussing a direct increase in the number of nuclear warheads.“Incidentally, we have long been discussing the US' unlawful exclusion of several dozen delivery platforms from the START Treaty," he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/us-pursuit-of-systems-once-covered-by-new-start-likely-tipping-point-for-russias-response---analyst-1123621432.html
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New START Treaty Not Extended Due to US Desire to Maintain Nuclear Capability - UN Envoy

05:35 GMT 25.07.2026
© Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin / Go to the mediabankNuclear warhead
Nuclear warhead - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
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New START (Strategic Arms Reduction) Treaty was not extended due to Washington's position, which declared readiness to use the US breakaway nuclear capability, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told Sputnik on Saturday.
"In February of this year, the New START Treaty was not extended due to Washington's position. Having ignored our earlier constructive proposal to maintain restraint and predictability in the strategic sphere, the US declared that they now have a 'free hand' and can act from a position of strength," the diplomat said.
He noted that the US is not yet officially discussing a direct increase in the number of nuclear warheads.
An unarmed Trident II (D5LE) missile launches from Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) off the coast of San Diego, California, Feb. 12, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
Analysis
US Pursuit of Systems Once Covered by New START Likely Tipping Point for Russia’s Response - Analyst
11 February, 13:57 GMT
"But they have already confirmed their readiness to promptly activate their so-called breakaway potential and convert some of their aircraft to deliver nuclear weapons,” Gatilov pointed out.
“Incidentally, we have long been discussing the US' unlawful exclusion of several dozen delivery platforms from the START Treaty," he added.
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