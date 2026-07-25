https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/new-start-treaty-not-extended-due-to-us-desire-to-maintain-nuclear-capability---un-envoy-1124493944.html
New START Treaty Not Extended Due to US Desire to Maintain Nuclear Capability - UN Envoy
New START Treaty Not Extended Due to US Desire to Maintain Nuclear Capability - UN Envoy
Sputnik International
New START Treaty was not extended due to Washington's position, which declared readiness to use the US breakaway nuclear capability, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told Sputnik on Saturday.
2026-07-25T05:35+0000
2026-07-25T05:35+0000
2026-07-25T05:35+0000
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"In February of this year, the New START Treaty was not extended due to Washington's position. Having ignored our earlier constructive proposal to maintain restraint and predictability in the strategic sphere, the US declared that they now have a 'free hand' and can act from a position of strength," the diplomat said.He noted that the US is not yet officially discussing a direct increase in the number of nuclear warheads.“Incidentally, we have long been discussing the US' unlawful exclusion of several dozen delivery platforms from the START Treaty," he added.
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New START Treaty Not Extended Due to US Desire to Maintain Nuclear Capability - UN Envoy
New START (Strategic Arms Reduction) Treaty was not extended due to Washington's position, which declared readiness to use the US breakaway nuclear capability, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told Sputnik on Saturday.
"In February of this year, the New START Treaty
was not extended due to Washington's position. Having ignored our earlier constructive proposal to maintain restraint and predictability in the strategic sphere, the US declared that they now have a 'free hand' and can act from a position of strength," the diplomat said.
He noted that the US is not yet officially discussing a direct increase in the number of nuclear warheads.
"But they have already confirmed their readiness to promptly activate their so-called breakaway potential and convert some of their aircraft to deliver nuclear weapons,” Gatilov pointed out.
“Incidentally, we have long been discussing the US' unlawful exclusion of several dozen delivery platforms from the START Treaty," he added.