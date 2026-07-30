https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-army-liberates-settlements-in-kharkov-sumy-donetsk-regions-1124517715.html

Russian Army Sweeps Through Kharkov, Sumy & Donetsk Regions, Liberating Key Towns

Russian Army Sweeps Through Kharkov, Sumy & Donetsk Regions, Liberating Key Towns

Sputnik International

The Russian forces established control over the settlements of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkiv region, as well as Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

2026-07-30T09:40+0000

2026-07-30T09:40+0000

2026-07-30T10:17+0000

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"Pushing forward in active operations, the Sever battlegroup swept through Yurchenkovo in Kharkov, and the Sumy region settlements of Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka," the ministry revealed.Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye in the DPR, the ministry stated. Russian forces also knocked out a Pechora anti-aircraft missile launcher and hit fuel-energy and transport infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russian-army-liberate-settlement-of-novaya-sich-in-sumy-region--1124512339.html

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