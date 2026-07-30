https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-army-liberates-settlements-in-kharkov-sumy-donetsk-regions-1124517715.html
Russian Army Sweeps Through Kharkov, Sumy & Donetsk Regions, Liberating Key Towns
Russian Army Sweeps Through Kharkov, Sumy & Donetsk Regions, Liberating Key Towns
Sputnik International
The Russian forces established control over the settlements of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkiv region, as well as Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
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2026-07-30T10:17+0000
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"Pushing forward in active operations, the Sever battlegroup swept through Yurchenkovo in Kharkov, and the Sumy region settlements of Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka," the ministry revealed.Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye in the DPR, the ministry stated. Russian forces also knocked out a Pechora anti-aircraft missile launcher and hit fuel-energy and transport infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
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Russian Army Sweeps Through Kharkov, Sumy & Donetsk Regions, Liberating Key Towns
09:40 GMT 30.07.2026 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 30.07.2026)
The settlements of Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov region, and Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka in the Sumy region, have been liberated by Russian forces, according to a Thursday report from the Russian Defense Ministry.
"Pushing forward in active operations, the Sever battlegroup swept through Yurchenkovo in Kharkov, and the Sumy region settlements of Mogritsa and Malaya Slobodka," the ministry revealed.
The said localities in the Kharkov and Sumy regions are part of a buffer zone that Russian troops are carving out along the border based on President Vladimir Putin's orders.
Russian units of the Tsentr battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye in the DPR, the ministry stated.
"Thanks to decisive actions, the Sever battlegroup's units liberated the settlement of Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry noted.
Krasnoyarskoye, a settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic, is located on the periphery of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk urban agglomeration—the Ukrainian military's final remaining stronghold in Donbass.
Russian forces also knocked out a Pechora anti-aircraft missile launcher and hit fuel-energy and transport infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
"Russian forces employed operational-tactical aviation, strike UAVs, missile troops, and artillery to destroy a Pechora anti-aircraft launcher, strike arms and fuel depots, hit UAV production and storage facilities, and target fuel-energy and transport infrastructure supporting Ukrainian troops," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, and more than 155 by the Yug battlegroup
As many as 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup
, over 375 by the Vostok battlegroup
, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Air defense forces shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, two HIMARS rockets, and 712 Ukrainian drones