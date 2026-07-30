Russian Forces Pummel Ukrainian Airfields, Defense Plants, and Logistics Nodes
06:21 GMT 30.07.2026 (Updated: 07:19 GMT 30.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Battlegroup Tsentr fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the Avdeyevka sector of the frontline, Russia.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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Russia unleashed a sweeping wave of strikes on Ukrainian military airfields, defense-industry facilities, and critical supply and command hubs, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
The barrage involved long-range, precision-guided munitions fired from land, sea, and air, backed by strike drones.
Hit zones spanned 7 regions - Kiev, Lvov, Ivano-Frankovsk, Zhytomir, Rovno, Vinnitsa, and Dnepropetrovsk - with targets including air bases, arms factories, telecom relays, and logistics centers.
These sites played key roles in missile and drone production, storage, and shipment, as well as in running Ukraine’s air-surveillance network.
Moreover, three dry-cargo ships came under fire, one in the Black Sea port of Yuzhny and two off Odessa’s eastern and southern coasts, all ferrying weapons and military cargo.
The Russian armed forces have hit the Mayak plant in Kiev, which produces components, warheads, detonators and ammunition, as well as launch boosters for attack UAVs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry also said.
"The city of Kiev, [the Russian armed forces] hit ... the assembly plant of the artillery and small arms industry ... (JSC 'Mayak Plant'), which manufactures components, warheads, detonators and ammunition, as well as launch boosters for long- and medium-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the FP-1, -2 type for the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops have also hit a chemical plant producing rocket fuel components for cruise and tactical missiles of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Roven region, as well as the Electrotechnical Plant in Kiev, which produces reconnaissance and attack UAVs for the Ukrainian army, the statement read.
"In the Ivano-Frankovsk region: the Kalush industrial enterprise ... which is involved in the production and storage of FP-5 Flamingo land-based cruise missiles, FP-7, -9 operational and tactical missiles, and Neptun-MD long-range guided missiles, as well as conducting tests of combat parts for operational tactical missiles Grom-2, [has been hit]," the ministry said.
Russia has also struck a shipbuilding industry enterprise producing UAVs and unmanned boats in Krivoy Rog, an aircraft repair company engaged in servicing engines used in FP-5 Flamingo missiles in Lvov, as well as rocket factory of on-board electronics for missiles, as well as Neptune-MD radar systems and the S-300 air defense system analogue, the statement read.