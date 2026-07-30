https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-forces-pummel-ukrainian-airfields-defense-plants-and-logistics-nodes-1124517132.html

Russian Forces Pummel Ukrainian Airfields, Defense Plants, and Logistics Nodes

Russian Forces Pummel Ukrainian Airfields, Defense Plants, and Logistics Nodes

Sputnik International

Russia unleashed a sweeping wave of strikes on Ukrainian military airfields, defense-industry facilities, and critical supply and command hubs, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

2026-07-30T06:21+0000

2026-07-30T06:21+0000

2026-07-30T07:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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The barrage involved long-range, precision-guided munitions fired from land, sea, and air, backed by strike drones.Hit zones spanned 7 regions - Kiev, Lvov, Ivano-Frankovsk, Zhytomir, Rovno, Vinnitsa, and Dnepropetrovsk - with targets including air bases, arms factories, telecom relays, and logistics centers.These sites played key roles in missile and drone production, storage, and shipment, as well as in running Ukraine’s air-surveillance network.Moreover, three dry-cargo ships came under fire, one in the Black Sea port of Yuzhny and two off Odessa’s eastern and southern coasts, all ferrying weapons and military cargo.The Russian armed forces have hit the Mayak plant in Kiev, which produces components, warheads, detonators and ammunition, as well as launch boosters for attack UAVs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry also said.Russian troops have also hit a chemical plant producing rocket fuel components for cruise and tactical missiles of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Roven region, as well as the Electrotechnical Plant in Kiev, which produces reconnaissance and attack UAVs for the Ukrainian army, the statement read.Russia has also struck a shipbuilding industry enterprise producing UAVs and unmanned boats in Krivoy Rog, an aircraft repair company engaged in servicing engines used in FP-5 Flamingo missiles in Lvov, as well as rocket factory of on-board electronics for missiles, as well as Neptune-MD radar systems and the S-300 air defense system analogue, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russian-army-liberate-settlement-of-novaya-sich-in-sumy-region--1124512339.html

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