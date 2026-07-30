https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukraines-attack-on-ships-at-cpc-marine-terminal-terrorist-1124519822.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine's Attack on Ships at CPC Marine Terminal Terrorist
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine's Attack on Ships at CPC Marine Terminal Terrorist
Sputnik International
Ukraine's overnight attack with UAVs on ships at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal is of terrorist nature, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2026-07-30T16:43+0000
2026-07-30T16:43+0000
2026-07-30T16:43+0000
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Earlier in the day, the CPC said that the Niffos Sifnos tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, which was loading oil on the CPC VPU-3 outrigger berthing device, was subjected to a terrorist attack. Some of Ukraine's sponsors are concerned about the risk of escalation of conflict in Ukraine amid Zelensky's desire to expand the conflict, the diplomat also said. Zelensky has not just lost his legal capacity but shows a complete inability to negotiate, and the economic interests of the US and Kazakhstan, which Ukraine calls its partners, are increasingly suffering from the presumptuous policy of Zelensky, the spokeswoman explained. On Zaporozhye Nuclear Power PlantUkraine's attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the city of Enerhodar would be impossible without Western political support, which is provoking Zelensky into reckless behavior, Zakharova said.Ukraine is moving ever closer to a dangerous point, risking a radiation accident that could harm Europe, Zakharova said, adding that Russia strongly condemns the Ukrainian attack on the ZNPP and the new manifestation of Ukraine's policy of undermining the safety of the plant.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukraines-attack-on-iranian-ship-in-caspian-sea-is-act-of-aggression---russian-mfa-1124510965.html
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russian foreign ministry, russia, ukraine, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, zaporozhye
russian foreign ministry, russia, ukraine, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, zaporozhye
Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine's Attack on Ships at CPC Marine Terminal Terrorist
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's overnight attack with UAVs on ships at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal is of terrorist nature, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the CPC said that the Niffos Sifnos tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, which was loading oil on the CPC VPU-3 outrigger berthing device, was subjected to a terrorist attack.
"On the night of July 30, Ukraine once again took terrorist actions against oil tankers in the area of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium marine terminal in Novorossiysk," Zakharova said in a statement.
Some of Ukraine's sponsors are concerned about the risk of escalation of conflict in Ukraine amid Zelensky's desire to expand the conflict, the diplomat also said.
"In public speeches and in contacts with foreign partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regularly draws attention to the terrorist nature of Ukraine and points out the threat it purposefully poses to the international energy infrastructure," Zakharova said.
Zelensky has not just lost his legal capacity but shows a complete inability to negotiate, and the economic interests of the US and Kazakhstan, which Ukraine calls its partners, are increasingly suffering from the presumptuous policy of Zelensky, the spokeswoman explained.
"It is unlikely that the White House does not see what is going on. We hope that the American authorities, who have influence on Ukraine, will finally give an adequate assessment of Zelensky's hypocritical line and rein him in. We expect the same from the UN and other international structures," Zakharova concluded.
On Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine's attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the city of Enerhodar would be impossible without Western political support, which is provoking Zelensky into reckless behavior, Zakharova said.
"Such actions by Ukraine would be impossible without the constant political support provided by Western countries. This is precisely what instills in Zelensky and his entourage the false hope of impunity and provokes them to commit new, extremely dangerous, reckless acts," Zakharova said in the statement.
Ukraine is moving ever closer to a dangerous point, risking a radiation accident that could harm Europe, Zakharova said, adding that Russia strongly condemns the Ukrainian attack on the ZNPP and the new manifestation of Ukraine's policy of undermining the safety of the plant.