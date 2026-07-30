https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-foreign-ministry-calls-ukraines-attack-on-ships-at-cpc-marine-terminal-terrorist-1124519822.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine's Attack on Ships at CPC Marine Terminal Terrorist

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Ukraine's Attack on Ships at CPC Marine Terminal Terrorist

Sputnik International

Ukraine's overnight attack with UAVs on ships at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal is of terrorist nature, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

2026-07-30T16:43+0000

2026-07-30T16:43+0000

2026-07-30T16:43+0000

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volodymyr zelensky

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Earlier in the day, the CPC said that the Niffos Sifnos tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, which was loading oil on the CPC VPU-3 outrigger berthing device, was subjected to a terrorist attack. Some of Ukraine's sponsors are concerned about the risk of escalation of conflict in Ukraine amid Zelensky's desire to expand the conflict, the diplomat also said. Zelensky has not just lost his legal capacity but shows a complete inability to negotiate, and the economic interests of the US and Kazakhstan, which Ukraine calls its partners, are increasingly suffering from the presumptuous policy of Zelensky, the spokeswoman explained. On Zaporozhye Nuclear Power PlantUkraine's attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the city of Enerhodar would be impossible without Western political support, which is provoking Zelensky into reckless behavior, Zakharova said.Ukraine is moving ever closer to a dangerous point, risking a radiation accident that could harm Europe, Zakharova said, adding that Russia strongly condemns the Ukrainian attack on the ZNPP and the new manifestation of Ukraine's policy of undermining the safety of the plant.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukraines-attack-on-iranian-ship-in-caspian-sea-is-act-of-aggression---russian-mfa-1124510965.html

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