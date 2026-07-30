https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-scientists-to-deliver-melanoma-vaccines-for-10-patients-within-3-months-1124517556.html

Russian Scientists to Deliver Melanoma Vaccines for 10 Patients Within 3 Months

Russian Scientists to Deliver Melanoma Vaccines for 10 Patients Within 3 Months

Sputnik International

Vaccines against skin cancer are being developed for ten patients and will be ready within one and a half to three months, Alexander Gintsburg, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Scientific Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

2026-07-30T07:52+0000

2026-07-30T07:52+0000

2026-07-30T07:52+0000

russia

russia

alexander gintsburg

cancer

vaccine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107874/18/1078741812_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_bab18120f481e1b69b20b6a8e48ba2c3.jpg

"We are currently developing the drugs [personalized vaccines against skin cancer] for ten patients, which will be completed within one and a half to three months," Gintsburg said.Earlier, the first patient received a personalized vaccine for the treatment of melanoma.The vaccine, designated "NEOONCOVAC," was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Center and the Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology, and is manufactured by the National Medical Research Center of Radiology.In November 2025, the Russian Ministry of Health also issued a permit for the clinical use of the personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine "Oncopept," developed by the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russian-scientists-create-revolutionary-new-material-for-skin-treatment-1124362609.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, alexander gintsburg, cancer, vaccine