https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-scientists-to-deliver-melanoma-vaccines-for-10-patients-within-3-months-1124517556.html
Russian Scientists to Deliver Melanoma Vaccines for 10 Patients Within 3 Months
Russian Scientists to Deliver Melanoma Vaccines for 10 Patients Within 3 Months
Sputnik International
Vaccines against skin cancer are being developed for ten patients and will be ready within one and a half to three months, Alexander Gintsburg, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Scientific Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.
2026-07-30T07:52+0000
2026-07-30T07:52+0000
2026-07-30T07:52+0000
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"We are currently developing the drugs [personalized vaccines against skin cancer] for ten patients, which will be completed within one and a half to three months," Gintsburg said.Earlier, the first patient received a personalized vaccine for the treatment of melanoma.The vaccine, designated "NEOONCOVAC," was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Center and the Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology, and is manufactured by the National Medical Research Center of Radiology.In November 2025, the Russian Ministry of Health also issued a permit for the clinical use of the personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine "Oncopept," developed by the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260626/russian-scientists-create-revolutionary-new-material-for-skin-treatment-1124362609.html
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russia, alexander gintsburg, cancer, vaccine
russia, alexander gintsburg, cancer, vaccine
Russian Scientists to Deliver Melanoma Vaccines for 10 Patients Within 3 Months
Vaccines against skin cancer are being developed for ten patients and will be ready within one and a half to three months, Alexander Gintsburg, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Scientific Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.
"We are currently developing the drugs [personalized vaccines against skin cancer] for ten patients, which will be completed within one and a half to three months," Gintsburg said.
Earlier, the first patient received a personalized vaccine for the treatment of melanoma.
The vaccine, designated "NEOONCOVAC," was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Center and the Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology, and is manufactured by the National Medical Research Center of Radiology.
In November 2025, the Russian Ministry of Health also issued a permit for the clinical use of the personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine "Oncopept," developed by the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), for the treatment of colorectal cancer.