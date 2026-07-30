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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/trump-says-will-resume-full-scale-war-unless-iran-meets-all-us-demands-1124520008.html
Trump Says Will Resume Full-Scale War Unless Iran Meets All US Demands
Trump Says Will Resume Full-Scale War Unless Iran Meets All US Demands
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would resume a full-scale war against Iran unless the United States receives 100% of what it wants.
2026-07-30T18:00+0000
2026-07-30T18:02+0000
us-israel war on iran
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"If we don't get 100% of what we want, absolutely," Trump told French LCI news channel, when asked whether he was considering resuming a full-scale war with Iran.On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the situation, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/trump-says-its-us-turn-to-hit-iran-will-be-hitting-them-hard-1124517000.html
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Trump Says Will Resume Full-Scale War Unless Iran Meets All US Demands

18:00 GMT 30.07.2026 (Updated: 18:02 GMT 30.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would resume a full-scale war against Iran unless the United States receives 100% of what it wants.
"If we don't get 100% of what we want, absolutely," Trump told French LCI news channel, when asked whether he was considering resuming a full-scale war with Iran.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Says It's US 'Turn' to Hit Iran, Will Be Hitting Them 'Hard'
03:45 GMT
On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.
The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the situation, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.
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