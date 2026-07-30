https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/trump-says-will-resume-full-scale-war-unless-iran-meets-all-us-demands-1124520008.html

Trump Says Will Resume Full-Scale War Unless Iran Meets All US Demands

Trump Says Will Resume Full-Scale War Unless Iran Meets All US Demands

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would resume a full-scale war against Iran unless the United States receives 100% of what it wants.

2026-07-30T18:00+0000

2026-07-30T18:00+0000

2026-07-30T18:02+0000

us-israel war on iran

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"If we don't get 100% of what we want, absolutely," Trump told French LCI news channel, when asked whether he was considering resuming a full-scale war with Iran.On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the situation, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/trump-says-its-us-turn-to-hit-iran-will-be-hitting-them-hard-1124517000.html

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