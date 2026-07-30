https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/ukraine-seeks-to-merge-its-own-conflict-with-iran-war---expert-1124517337.html

Ukraine Seeks to Merge Its Own Conflict with Iran War - Expert

Ukraine Seeks to Merge Its Own Conflict with Iran War - Expert

Sputnik International

The ultimate aim of Zelensky since 2022 is to make the US a belligerent, provoking a much more direct involvement into the Ukrainian case, Vice President of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Trita Parsi wrote on X.

2026-07-30T07:22+0000

2026-07-30T07:22+0000

2026-07-30T07:22+0000

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He argued that if Ukraine openly joins the Iran war alongside the US, the two conflicts could become linked. That could create a scenario in which US forces already fighting Iran are drawn into operations connected to Ukraine, bringing American personnel into direct confrontation with Russian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/iranian-lawmaker-warns-ukraine-over-attack-on-iranian-vessel-1124501289.html

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