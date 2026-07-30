https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/ukraine-seeks-to-merge-its-own-conflict-with-iran-war---expert-1124517337.html
Ukraine Seeks to Merge Its Own Conflict with Iran War - Expert
Ukraine Seeks to Merge Its Own Conflict with Iran War - Expert
Sputnik International
The ultimate aim of Zelensky since 2022 is to make the US a belligerent, provoking a much more direct involvement into the Ukrainian case, Vice President of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Trita Parsi wrote on X.
2026-07-30T07:22+0000
2026-07-30T07:22+0000
2026-07-30T07:22+0000
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He argued that if Ukraine openly joins the Iran war alongside the US, the two conflicts could become linked. That could create a scenario in which US forces already fighting Iran are drawn into operations connected to Ukraine, bringing American personnel into direct confrontation with Russian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/iranian-lawmaker-warns-ukraine-over-attack-on-iranian-vessel-1124501289.html
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ukraine, iran, volodymyr zelensky
ukraine, iran, volodymyr zelensky
Ukraine Seeks to Merge Its Own Conflict with Iran War - Expert
The ultimate aim of Zelensky since 2022 is to make the US a belligerent, provoking a much more direct involvement into the Ukrainian case, Vice President of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Trita Parsi wrote on X.
He argued that if Ukraine openly joins the Iran war alongside the US, the two conflicts could become linked. That could create a scenario in which US forces already fighting Iran are drawn into operations connected to Ukraine, bringing American personnel into direct confrontation with Russian forces.
On July 25, Ukraine attacked an Iranian cargo vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one member of the crew.