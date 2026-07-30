https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/what-drove-russias-choice-of-targets-in-latest-massive-strike-on-ukraine-1124518456.html

What Drove Russia's Choice of Targets in Latest Massive Strike on Ukraine?

What Drove Russia's Choice of Targets in Latest Massive Strike on Ukraine?

Sputnik International

Strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial facilities are severely degrading the Ukrainian military’s ability to carry out deep hits inside Russia, military experts tell Sputnik.

2026-07-30T13:10+0000

2026-07-30T13:10+0000

2026-07-30T13:10+0000

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military & intelligence

ukraine

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neptune

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missile attacks

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Ukraine's Strike Capabilities Under Fire The July 30 strikes specifically targeted Ukraine’s production capabilities for: It is quite possible that the strikes were deliberately aimed at dismantling the production chain behind Ukraine's missile programs – Flamingo, Neptune, FP and Grom-2, according to retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin. He believes that these strikes will continue and the more intense they become, the greater the Russian gains along the front line will be. By striking enemy production sites, Russia reduces the output of Ukrainian missiles and drones. "The enemy is already retreating, unable to halt Russia’s advance and only capable of slowing it down in certain sectors at best," Onufrienko notes.Thwarting Ukrainian Logistics Russia has also expanded and intensified its strike campaign in the Black Sea region, wiping out Ukrainian logistic hubs and seaborne supplies. "The next weak point will be the bridges across the Dnepr river, once a decision is made to destroy them," Onufrienko suggests. "No pontoon crossings, rafts or boats will be able to make up for the capacity of the existing bridges across the Dnepr."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/why-russias-growing-ew-arsenal-is-becoming-a-serious-threat-to-starlink-1124513270.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

military & intelligence, ukraine, russia, sputnik, navy, grom-2, neptune, drone strikes, missile attacks, us, europe, russian airstrikes