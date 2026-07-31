Biggest Crisis Since 2021: What's Going on in Spain's Ceuta and Why Migration Pressure is Rising
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Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta has been overwhelmed by an unprecedented wave of migration from Morocco, turning a long-running border problem into a major security, humanitarian and political crisis.
Around 49,000 people crossed into Ceuta by land and sea in a single day, according to the latest estimates cited by media — an extraordinary number for a city of roughly 85,000 residents. At least 19 people have died during the crossings.
Madrid has deployed police reinforcements and troops to help restore control. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska are due to visit Ceuta as authorities coordinate their response.
Ceuta’s regional leadership has called the situation a national emergency, warning that reception infrastructure has been overwhelmed. The Spanish government has not declared a formal national state of emergency.
Overnight clashes around the border left vehicles burned, while Moroccan authorities deployed water cannons and reinforced the approaches to Ceuta to prevent further crossings.
Why Ceuta is so Vulnerable
Ceuta and Melilla are Spain’s two autonomous cities on the North African coast — and the EU’s only land borders with Africa. Their geography makes them natural pressure points for migrants seeking entry into Spain and, ultimately, the wider Schengen Area.
Their status also adds a geopolitical dimension: Morocco has historically claimed the two territories, while Spain considers Ceuta and Melilla integral parts of the Spanish state and exercises sovereignty over them.
Their status also adds a geopolitical dimension: Morocco has historically claimed the two territories, while Spain considers Ceuta and Melilla integral parts of the Spanish state and exercises sovereignty over them.
Why is Migration Pressure Rising Now?
Earlier in July, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that migrants intercepted at sea while attempting to reach Ceuta or Melilla cannot simply be subjected to the special immediate “border rejection” procedure. Instead, authorities must use the standard legal return process. Spanish officials have cited the ruling as one possible factor behind the latest surge.
Spain has also just completed an extraordinary regularization program for undocumented migrants already living in the country. Nearly 1.3 mln applications were submitted between April and June — far above earlier expectations. The program only covered people who had already been living in Spain before 2026, but critics argue that large-scale regularization can create expectations that irregular entry may eventually lead to legal status.
Ceuta has seen this before. Around 10,000 people entered during the May 2021 crisis, but the scale of the current influx appears to have surpassed that episode dramatically.
The crisis is already spilling beyond Spain.
France has moved to reinforce controls along its border with Spain following the mass arrivals, while Italy has openly raised the possibility of extraordinary measures involving Schengen.
Finland’s Interior Minister has also reportedly called on European countries to temporarily exclude Spain from the Schengen Area over the migration crisis in Ceuta.️
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Rome was prepared to consider suspending Schengen arrangements with Spain, triggering a diplomatic dispute with Madrid.
The bigger question is whether Ceuta remains an isolated border emergency — or becomes the latest test of Europe’s ability to maintain free movement internally while controlling migration at its external borders.