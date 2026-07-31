https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/biggest-crisis-since-2021-whats-going-on-in-spains-ceuta-and-why-migration-pressure-is-rising-1124522525.html

Biggest Crisis Since 2021: What's Going on in Spain's Ceuta and Why Migration Pressure is Rising

Biggest Crisis Since 2021: What's Going on in Spain's Ceuta and Why Migration Pressure is Rising

Sputnik International

Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta has been overwhelmed by an unprecedented wave of migration from Morocco, turning a long-running border problem into a major security, humanitarian and political crisis.

2026-07-31T11:02+0000

2026-07-31T11:02+0000

2026-07-31T11:02+0000

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fernando grande-marlaska

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ceuta

european union (eu)

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Around 49,000 people crossed into Ceuta by land and sea in a single day, according to the latest estimates cited by media — an extraordinary number for a city of roughly 85,000 residents. At least 19 people have died during the crossings.Madrid has deployed police reinforcements and troops to help restore control. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska are due to visit Ceuta as authorities coordinate their response.Ceuta’s regional leadership has called the situation a national emergency, warning that reception infrastructure has been overwhelmed. The Spanish government has not declared a formal national state of emergency.Overnight clashes around the border left vehicles burned, while Moroccan authorities deployed water cannons and reinforced the approaches to Ceuta to prevent further crossings.Why Ceuta is so VulnerableCeuta and Melilla are Spain’s two autonomous cities on the North African coast — and the EU’s only land borders with Africa. Their geography makes them natural pressure points for migrants seeking entry into Spain and, ultimately, the wider Schengen Area.Their status also adds a geopolitical dimension: Morocco has historically claimed the two territories, while Spain considers Ceuta and Melilla integral parts of the Spanish state and exercises sovereignty over them.Why is Migration Pressure Rising Now?The crisis is already spilling beyond Spain.The bigger question is whether Ceuta remains an isolated border emergency — or becomes the latest test of Europe’s ability to maintain free movement internally while controlling migration at its external borders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/spain-deploys-military-to-ceuta-border-as-thousands-of-illegal-migrants-enter-1124521470.html

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Biggest crisis since 2021: What's going on in Spain's Ceuta and why migration pressure is rising Sputnik International Biggest crisis since 2021: What's going on in Spain's Ceuta and why migration pressure is rising 2026-07-31T11:02+0000 true PT1M07S

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migrants, migrant crisis, migration, europe, pedro sánchez, fernando grande-marlaska, spain, ceuta, european union (eu), supreme court