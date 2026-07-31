https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/spain-deploys-military-to-ceuta-border-as-thousands-of-illegal-migrants-enter-1124521470.html

Spain Deploys Military to Ceuta Border as Thousands of Illegal Migrants Enter

Spain Deploys Military to Ceuta Border as Thousands of Illegal Migrants Enter

Sputnik International

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the land border into the autonomous Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa without encountering resistance from Moroccan security forces, a Spanish newspaper reported, citing law enforcement sources.

2026-07-31T09:05+0000

2026-07-31T09:05+0000

2026-07-31T09:05+0000

world

europe

pedro sanchez

morocco

spain

ceuta

european union (eu)

migrants

migrant crisis

illegal migrants

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124521311_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a99f648a06a87cba31461613e511fcb9.jpg

After the bulk of the migrants had already crossed the border, police intervened, attempting to contain the flow and direct them toward warehouses used as temporary detention centers, the report said on Thursday. At the same time, media reported that the bodies of 15 people, believed to have attempted to swim from Morocco to Ceuta, were discovered off the coast. According to the report, the bodies were handed over to the civil guard for autopsies and to determine the exact cause of death. This week, Ceuta has faced a sharp increase in the number of migrants trying to enter the Spanish autonomous city located in northern Africa from Morocco by swimming and on foot.Security forces had to prevent several attempts to illegally enter Spanish territory, a news agency reported on Thursday.Police patrols have been deployed to the crossing and other sections of the border, the report added.The events in Melilla occurred amid a sharp increase in migration pressure on both Spanish autonomous cities in North Africa bordering Morocco.The number of migrants who drowned in an attempt to cross illegally into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco in the past day has risen to 19, Spanish broadcaster reported.The bodies were reportedly recovered from the sea off Ceuta, on the North African coast.Spain and Morocco have agreed to accelerate deportation of migrants who have crossed illegally into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on the North African coast, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior said.Ceuta has recently seen a sharp increase in the number of migrants striving to reach the autonomous city illegally from Morocco by swimming and walking.Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska remains in contact with his Moroccan counterpart, Abdelouafi Laftit, the ministry added.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta ​in North Africa amid the surge in the number of attempted illegal crossings by migrants, a newspaper reported on Friday.Sanchez is reportedly due to travel to Ceuta alongside Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.The prime minister will travel to the breakwater fence at Tarajal Beach, where he will meet with law enforcement officials. He will then meet with local authorities, including the mayor-president of Ceuta, Juan Jesus Vivas.The Italian government is considering temporarily reinstating border controls with Spain due to the migrant crisis in the autonomous Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, Euronews reported, citing Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.Tajani said on X he is "in favour" of closing the free travel zone with Spain, arguing that "irregular and uncontrolled immigration poses a threat to national security," the report said on Thursday.At the same time, Meloni reportedly noted that Rome is ready to take "extraordinary measures" to defend Italy's borders, including through the "suspension of the Schengen area with Spain."Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius on Friday described the influx of Moroccan migrants into Spain's Ceuta as unacceptable and called for additional measures to safeguard EU borders.The minister added that inaction in the face of illegal migration into the European Union was "not an option."French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Friday called for stronger controls on the French border with Spain amid an influx of illegal migrants to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.Ceuta has seen a surge in migrants attempting to enter illegally from Morocco, with the EFE news agency reporting between 1,500 and 2,000 arrivals. This prompted calls for suspending Spain from the European Union's borderless Schengen zone."In response to the massive and coordinated influx of migrants into Spain, encouraged by the Spanish government, France must immediately strengthen its border controls," Le Pen wrote on X.She added that if elected, she would limit free entry from Schengen countries to EU citizens only.On Thursday, thousands of young Moroccans gathered at the border between Morocco and Ceuta. Later, authorities deployed additional police, civil guard and military forces to the city.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260623/deep-political-divisions-and-economic-imbalances-drive-historic-reverse-migration-from-us-1124349564.html

morocco

spain

ceuta

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, pedro sanchez, morocco, spain, ceuta, european union (eu), migrants, migrant crisis, illegal migrants, eu migrants, migrant