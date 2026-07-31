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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/fsb-busts-russian-citizen-over-spying-for-ukraine-1124520791.html
FSB Busts Russian Citizen Over Spying for Ukraine
FSB Busts Russian Citizen Over Spying for Ukraine
Sputnik International
A Russian man apprehended in the Nizhny Novgorod region was collecting intelligence on Russian military-industrial enterprises for the Ukrainian special services, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.
2026-07-31T07:08+0000
2026-07-31T07:08+0000
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The detainee is a member of the Artpodgotovka terrorist organization banned in Russia, the statement read.He admitted to collecting intelligence pertaining to Russia’s military enterprises for Artpodgotovka and its leader, Maltsev—a figure who, having resided in France since 2018, has been collaborating with both French and Ukrainian spy agencies, according to the FSB.Artpodgotovka was founded in 2013 with the aim of orchestrating an armed uprising and seizing power in Russia. After Russia's special military operation began, its leaders and members—unable to carry out their criminal plans—fled to France and defected to Ukrainian terrorist groups, the FSB said. It added that despite multiple FSB warnings to the French Directorate General for Internal Security about the terrorist activities of Maltsev and his supporters, the French authorities have time and again rejected Russian extradition requests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/fsb-foils-planned-ukraine-linked-hit-on-security-officer-in-moscow-1124487541.html
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FSB Busts Russian Citizen Over Spying for Ukraine

07:08 GMT 31.07.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankFSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
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A Russian man apprehended in the Nizhny Novgorod region was collecting intelligence on Russian military-industrial enterprises for the Ukrainian special services, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.
The detainee is a member of the Artpodgotovka terrorist organization banned in Russia, the statement read.

He admitted to collecting intelligence pertaining to Russia’s military enterprises for Artpodgotovka and its leader, Maltsev—a figure who, having resided in France since 2018, has been collaborating with both French and Ukrainian spy agencies, according to the FSB.

Artpodgotovka was founded in 2013 with the aim of orchestrating an armed uprising and seizing power in Russia. After Russia's special military operation began, its leaders and members—unable to carry out their criminal plans—fled to France and defected to Ukrainian terrorist groups, the FSB said.

It added that despite multiple FSB warnings to the French Directorate General for Internal Security about the terrorist activities of Maltsev and his supporters, the French authorities have time and again rejected Russian extradition requests.
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