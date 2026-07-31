https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/fsb-busts-russian-citizen-over-spying-for-ukraine-1124520791.html

FSB Busts Russian Citizen Over Spying for Ukraine

FSB Busts Russian Citizen Over Spying for Ukraine

Sputnik International

A Russian man apprehended in the Nizhny Novgorod region was collecting intelligence on Russian military-industrial enterprises for the Ukrainian special services, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

2026-07-31T07:08+0000

2026-07-31T07:08+0000

2026-07-31T07:08+0000

russia

russia

fsb

france

detainee

terrorist organization

spy

special operation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124520629_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b38b9111a86f8970165b9e24a4e076ef.jpg

The detainee is a member of the Artpodgotovka terrorist organization banned in Russia, the statement read.He admitted to collecting intelligence pertaining to Russia’s military enterprises for Artpodgotovka and its leader, Maltsev—a figure who, having resided in France since 2018, has been collaborating with both French and Ukrainian spy agencies, according to the FSB.Artpodgotovka was founded in 2013 with the aim of orchestrating an armed uprising and seizing power in Russia. After Russia's special military operation began, its leaders and members—unable to carry out their criminal plans—fled to France and defected to Ukrainian terrorist groups, the FSB said. It added that despite multiple FSB warnings to the French Directorate General for Internal Security about the terrorist activities of Maltsev and his supporters, the French authorities have time and again rejected Russian extradition requests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/fsb-foils-planned-ukraine-linked-hit-on-security-officer-in-moscow-1124487541.html

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, fsb, france, detainee, terrorist organization, spy, special operation