https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/russia-hits-workshops-of-odessa-oil-refinery-in-port-of-odessa---mod-1124523652.html

Russia Hits Workshops of Odessa Oil Refinery in Port of Odessa - MoD

Russia Hits Workshops of Odessa Oil Refinery in Port of Odessa - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian forces struck the Odessa Oil Refinery's production facilities with precision-guided weapons in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-07-31T14:43+0000

2026-07-31T14:43+0000

2026-07-31T14:43+0000

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The ministry said that the Russian forces continued to strike ports and sea vessels intended for the interests of the Ukrainian forces. The Russian forces have hit a cargo ship carrying supplies for the Ukrainian forces in the sea south of Odessa, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-hits-tanks-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-in-odessa---defense-ministry-1124489056.html

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odessa, russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, oil refinery, strike, missile strike, drone strike