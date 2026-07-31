https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/russia-hits-workshops-of-odessa-oil-refinery-in-port-of-odessa---mod-1124523652.html
Russia Hits Workshops of Odessa Oil Refinery in Port of Odessa - MoD
Russia Hits Workshops of Odessa Oil Refinery in Port of Odessa - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck the Odessa Oil Refinery's production facilities with precision-guided weapons in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-07-31T14:43+0000
2026-07-31T14:43+0000
2026-07-31T14:43+0000
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The ministry said that the Russian forces continued to strike ports and sea vessels intended for the interests of the Ukrainian forces. The Russian forces have hit a cargo ship carrying supplies for the Ukrainian forces in the sea south of Odessa, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260724/russia-hits-tanks-with-fuel-lubricants-for-ukrainian-troops-in-odessa---defense-ministry-1124489056.html
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Russia Hits Workshops of Odessa Oil Refinery in Port of Odessa - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces struck the Odessa Oil Refinery's production facilities with precision-guided weapons in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry said that the Russian forces continued to strike ports and sea vessels intended for the interests of the Ukrainian forces.
"As a result of strikes with air-launched precision weapons and attack drones, a fuel storage tank and production facilities at the Odessa Oil Refinery were damaged in the port of Odessa," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces have hit
a cargo ship carrying supplies for the Ukrainian forces in the sea south of Odessa, the ministry added.