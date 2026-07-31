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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/zakharova-notes-contradictory-nature-of-europes-position-on-ukraine-talks-1124521135.html
Zakharova Notes Contradictory Nature of Europe's Position on Ukraine Talks
Zakharova Notes Contradictory Nature of Europe's Position on Ukraine Talks
Sputnik International
European countries are constantly demanding a seat at the negotiating table on the Ukraine conflict, but Europe refuses to listen to Russia's position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-07-31T07:32+0000
2026-07-31T07:32+0000
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"I think everyone has heard these statements. Statements from [EU foreign policy chief] Kaja Kallas to [French President Emmanuel] Macron, from [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz to [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen. They are broadcast everywhere, that they absolutely must be involved in the negotiations, that they want to be involved in the settlement. It would seem that if you want to be at the negotiating table, you should hear the positions of all parties," Zakharova said on Thursday. She said there is no point in sitting at the negotiating table without knowing the other side’s position.In an interview with blogger Pavel Kostin, she noted that any point of view that does not align with the official Western position is suppressed in Europe. In particular, the diplomat recalled how media refused to publish an article by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the situation in Ukraine. Meanwhile, European heads of state and foreign ministries have been constantly declaring over the past year that they need a seat at the negotiating table.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260227/peace-in-ukraine-would-spell-defeat-and-political-suicide-for-eu--zelensky---expert-1123703602.html
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maria zakharova, ursula von der leyen, sergey lavrov, ukraine, russia, european union (eu), european commission, europe, peace process, peace talks

Zakharova Notes Contradictory Nature of Europe's Position on Ukraine Talks

07:32 GMT 31.07.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European countries are constantly demanding a seat at the negotiating table on the Ukraine conflict, but Europe refuses to listen to Russia's position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"I think everyone has heard these statements. Statements from [EU foreign policy chief] Kaja Kallas to [French President Emmanuel] Macron, from [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz to [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen. They are broadcast everywhere, that they absolutely must be involved in the negotiations, that they want to be involved in the settlement. It would seem that if you want to be at the negotiating table, you should hear the positions of all parties," Zakharova said on Thursday.
She said there is no point in sitting at the negotiating table without knowing the other side’s position.
In an interview with blogger Pavel Kostin, she noted that any point of view that does not align with the official Western position is suppressed in Europe. In particular, the diplomat recalled how media refused to publish an article by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the situation in Ukraine. Meanwhile, European heads of state and foreign ministries have been constantly declaring over the past year that they need a seat at the negotiating table.
From left, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz speak during the Ukraine security meeting at the 6th European Political Community summit Friday May 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2026
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27 February, 12:21 GMT
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