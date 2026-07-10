https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/russia-sees-ukraine-not-inclined-to-peaceful-resolution-of-situation---kremlin-1124431263.html
Russia Sees Ukraine Not Inclined to Peaceful Resolution of Situation - Kremlin
Russia Sees Ukraine Not Inclined to Peaceful Resolution of Situation - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Moscow sees that Kiev is not inclined to a peaceful resolution of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-07-10T10:00+0000
2026-07-10T10:00+0000
2026-07-10T10:00+0000
world
kiev
dmitry peskov
donald trump
moscow
russia
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
kremlin
peace negotiations
negotiating process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686870_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_704ad9ee77c5d41962c4cce14cef5ac7.jpg
"We see that the Kiev regime is absolutely not inclined to the peace process now," Peskov told reporters.Russia continues to remain open to achieving its goals through peaceful political and diplomatic negotiations, but Russia continues the special military operation because Kiev has no desire to move towards a peaceful settlement, the official added.Kiev's terrorist activity against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is escalating, and the situation is extremely dangerous,Peskov said."Regarding the need for ongoing discussion of this issue [the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant] at the IAEA leadership level, this is unequivocal, because Kiev's terrorist activity against this critical facility is escalating and is extremely dangerous," Peskov told reporters. Russia is in constant contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the situation at the plant and draws the agency's attention to the inadmissibility of Kiev's actions, Peskov added.Moscow sees that Kiev is not inclined to a peaceful resolution of the situation, Peskov said.A new conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be promptly coordinated and conducted as soon as necessary, Dmitry Peskov said.No special preparation is needed to organize the conversation, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/putin-trump-have-understanding-their--contacts-will-be-continued-in-near-future---kremlin-1124404469.html
kiev
moscow
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686870_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de9d81d56d2afe2f4a14176d54fb854b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kiev, dmitry peskov, donald trump, moscow, russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), kremlin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, ukraine
kiev, dmitry peskov, donald trump, moscow, russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), kremlin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, ukraine
Russia Sees Ukraine Not Inclined to Peaceful Resolution of Situation - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow sees that Kiev is not inclined to a peaceful resolution of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We see that the Kiev regime is absolutely not inclined to the peace process now," Peskov told reporters.
Russia continues to remain open to achieving its goals through peaceful political and diplomatic negotiations, but Russia continues the special military operation because Kiev has no desire to move towards a peaceful settlement, the official added.
"As the Kiev side tries to escalate [the situation], we continue to create a wider security zone, a buffer zone. President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has already said this many times," Peskov added.
Kiev's terrorist activity against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is escalating, and the situation is extremely dangerous,Peskov said.
"Regarding the need for ongoing discussion of this issue [the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant] at the IAEA leadership level, this is unequivocal, because Kiev's terrorist activity against this critical facility is escalating and is extremely dangerous," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is in constant contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the situation at the plant and draws the agency's attention to the inadmissibility of Kiev's actions, Peskov added.
Moscow sees that Kiev is not inclined to a peaceful resolution of the situation, Peskov said.
A new conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump
will be promptly coordinated and conducted as soon as necessary, Dmitry Peskov said.
"This [conversation] can be agreed upon very quickly, our dialogue contacts are working, so as soon as it is necessary, this conversation will be promptly agreed upon and conducted," Peskov told reporters.
No special preparation is needed to organize the conversation, the official added.