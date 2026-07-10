https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/russia-sees-ukraine-not-inclined-to-peaceful-resolution-of-situation---kremlin-1124431263.html

Russia Sees Ukraine Not Inclined to Peaceful Resolution of Situation - Kremlin

Russia Sees Ukraine Not Inclined to Peaceful Resolution of Situation - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Moscow sees that Kiev is not inclined to a peaceful resolution of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-07-10T10:00+0000

2026-07-10T10:00+0000

2026-07-10T10:00+0000

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"We see that the Kiev regime is absolutely not inclined to the peace process now," Peskov told reporters.Russia continues to remain open to achieving its goals through peaceful political and diplomatic negotiations, but Russia continues the special military operation because Kiev has no desire to move towards a peaceful settlement, the official added.Kiev's terrorist activity against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is escalating, and the situation is extremely dangerous,Peskov said."Regarding the need for ongoing discussion of this issue [the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant] at the IAEA leadership level, this is unequivocal, because Kiev's terrorist activity against this critical facility is escalating and is extremely dangerous," Peskov told reporters. Russia is in constant contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency on the situation at the plant and draws the agency's attention to the inadmissibility of Kiev's actions, Peskov added.Moscow sees that Kiev is not inclined to a peaceful resolution of the situation, Peskov said.A new conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will be promptly coordinated and conducted as soon as necessary, Dmitry Peskov said.No special preparation is needed to organize the conversation, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/putin-trump-have-understanding-their--contacts-will-be-continued-in-near-future---kremlin-1124404469.html

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kiev, dmitry peskov, donald trump, moscow, russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), kremlin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, ukraine