https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/fsb-nabs-two-russian-citizens-over-ties-to-ukrainian-intelligence-1124525744.html

FSB Nabs Two Russian Citizens Over Ties to Ukrainian Intelligence

FSB Nabs Two Russian Citizens Over Ties to Ukrainian Intelligence

Sputnik International

The FSB has suppressed the unlawful activities of two Russian citizens in the Ryazan and Vologda regions, who are suspected of high treason in the interests of Ukrainian security services, the FSB said.

2026-08-01T07:47+0000

2026-08-01T07:47+0000

2026-08-01T07:49+0000

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Investigative units of the FSB directorates for the Ryazan and Vologda regions opened criminal cases against the detainees on charges of covert cooperation with a foreign state and high treason. Both suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention.The detainee is a member of the Artpodgotovka terrorist organization banned in Russia, the FSB said in a statement.He admitted to collecting intelligence pertaining to Russia’s military enterprises for Artpodgotovka and its leader, Maltsev—a figure who, having resided in France since 2018, has been collaborating with both French and Ukrainian spy agencies, according to the FSB.It added that despite multiple FSB warnings to the French Directorate General for Internal Security about the terrorist activities of Maltsev and his supporters, the French authorities have time and again rejected Russian extradition requests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/fsb-prevents-massive-ukrainian-fpv-drone-attack-on-russian-airfields-1124438475.html

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russia, ukraine, detainee, criminal case, cooperation, intelligence, suspect