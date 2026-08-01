https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/fsb-nabs-two-russian-citizens-over-ties-to-ukrainian-intelligence-1124525744.html
FSB Nabs Two Russian Citizens Over Ties to Ukrainian Intelligence
FSB Nabs Two Russian Citizens Over Ties to Ukrainian Intelligence
Sputnik International
The FSB has suppressed the unlawful activities of two Russian citizens in the Ryazan and Vologda regions, who are suspected of high treason in the interests of Ukrainian security services, the FSB said.
2026-08-01T07:47+0000
2026-08-01T07:47+0000
2026-08-01T07:49+0000
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Investigative units of the FSB directorates for the Ryazan and Vologda regions opened criminal cases against the detainees on charges of covert cooperation with a foreign state and high treason. Both suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention.The detainee is a member of the Artpodgotovka terrorist organization banned in Russia, the FSB said in a statement.He admitted to collecting intelligence pertaining to Russia’s military enterprises for Artpodgotovka and its leader, Maltsev—a figure who, having resided in France since 2018, has been collaborating with both French and Ukrainian spy agencies, according to the FSB.It added that despite multiple FSB warnings to the French Directorate General for Internal Security about the terrorist activities of Maltsev and his supporters, the French authorities have time and again rejected Russian extradition requests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/fsb-prevents-massive-ukrainian-fpv-drone-attack-on-russian-airfields-1124438475.html
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FSB Nabs Two Russian Citizens Over Ties to Ukrainian Intelligence
07:47 GMT 01.08.2026 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 01.08.2026)
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has suppressed the unlawful activities of two Russian citizens in the Ryazan and Vologda regions, who are suspected of high treason in the interests of Ukrainian special services, the FSB said.
Investigative units of the FSB directorates for the Ryazan and Vologda regions opened criminal cases against the detainees on charges of covert cooperation with a foreign state and high treason. Both suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention.
This comes after the FSB detained a Russian man who was collecting intelligence on Russian military-industrial enterprises for the Ukrainian special services.
The detainee is a member of the Artpodgotovka terrorist organization banned in Russia, the FSB said in a statement.
He admitted to collecting intelligence pertaining to Russia’s military enterprises for Artpodgotovka and its leader, Maltsev—a figure who, having resided in France since 2018, has been collaborating with both French and Ukrainian spy agencies, according to the FSB.
It added that despite multiple FSB warnings to the French Directorate General for Internal Security about the terrorist activities of Maltsev and his supporters, the French authorities have time and again rejected Russian extradition requests.