https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/iran-prepared-large-scale-plan-to-respond-to-possible-us-israeli-attacks---reports-1124524539.html

Iran Prepared Large-Scale Plan to Respond to Possible US, Israeli Attacks - Reports

Iran Prepared Large-Scale Plan to Respond to Possible US, Israeli Attacks - Reports

Sputnik International

A senior security source commented to the Tasnim news agency on reports of possible US and Israeli attacks on Iran, stating that Tehran has prepared a comprehensive "response plan" in the event of military action.

2026-08-01T03:57+0000

2026-08-01T03:57+0000

2026-08-01T04:52+0000

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Earlier, CBS News, citing sources, reported that the US and Israel are preparing large-scale strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, which could occur this weekend. "We view American media reports of possible attacks on Iranian infrastructure as insane. We have prepared a comprehensive response plan, including critical infrastructure facilities of the Zionist regime and US energy infrastructure in the region," the source said.Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump further said the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid.

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