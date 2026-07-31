https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/europe-grows-weary-of-iran-conflict-looks-to-avoid-further-involvement-1124521785.html

Europe Grows Weary of Iran Conflict, Looks to Avoid Further Involvement

Europe Grows Weary of Iran Conflict, Looks to Avoid Further Involvement

Sputnik International

As Europe grows weary of the US conflict with Iran, the European leaders are trying to stay off US President Donald Trump's radar to avoid new demands to intervene, media reported.

2026-07-31T09:11+0000

2026-07-31T09:11+0000

2026-07-31T09:11+0000

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"At this point, European leaders are doing their best to fly under Trump’s radar to avoid new demands for Europeans to intervene in some way," former Finnish foreign ministry official Joel Linnainmaki was quoted as saying by a media. He said that the main feeling in Europe was "weariness" because whenever there is a cessation of hostilities it is followed by an inevitable round of escalation by either side. On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/us-iran-confrontation-becomes-political-crisis-for-eu---reports-1124047242.html

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