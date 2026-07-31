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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/europe-grows-weary-of-iran-conflict-looks-to-avoid-further-involvement-1124521785.html
Europe Grows Weary of Iran Conflict, Looks to Avoid Further Involvement
Europe Grows Weary of Iran Conflict, Looks to Avoid Further Involvement
Sputnik International
As Europe grows weary of the US conflict with Iran, the European leaders are trying to stay off US President Donald Trump's radar to avoid new demands to intervene, media reported.
2026-07-31T09:11+0000
2026-07-31T09:11+0000
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"At this point, European leaders are doing their best to fly under Trump’s radar to avoid new demands for Europeans to intervene in some way," former Finnish foreign ministry official Joel Linnainmaki was quoted as saying by a media. He said that the main feeling in Europe was "weariness" because whenever there is a cessation of hostilities it is followed by an inevitable round of escalation by either side. On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260427/us-iran-confrontation-becomes-political-crisis-for-eu---reports-1124047242.html
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Europe Grows Weary of Iran Conflict, Looks to Avoid Further Involvement

09:11 GMT 31.07.2026
© AP PhotoIn this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As Europe grows weary of the US conflict with Iran, the European leaders are trying to stay off US President Donald Trump's radar to avoid new demands to intervene, media reported.
"At this point, European leaders are doing their best to fly under Trump’s radar to avoid new demands for Europeans to intervene in some way," former Finnish foreign ministry official Joel Linnainmaki was quoted as saying by a media.
He said that the main feeling in Europe was "weariness" because whenever there is a cessation of hostilities it is followed by an inevitable round of escalation by either side.
On July 8, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2026
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