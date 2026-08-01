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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/kazakh-energy-ministry-rules-out-complete-shutdown-of-caspian-pipeline-consortium-1124525642.html
Kazakh Energy Ministry Rules Out Complete Shutdown of Caspian Pipeline Consortium
Kazakh Energy Ministry Rules Out Complete Shutdown of Caspian Pipeline Consortium
Sputnik International
A complete shutdown of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is not being considered, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said on Saturday.
2026-08-01T07:36+0000
2026-08-01T07:36+0000
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"The Kazakh Ministry of Energy reports the following regarding the operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium [CPC]. Some media outlets have reported a possible complete shutdown of CPC operations. This scenario is not being considered," the ministry stated. The CPC temporarily suspended operations on Friday, however, oil continues to be received from shippers and the tank farm continues to be filled, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/ukraines-attacks-on-caspian-oil-pipeline-are-acts-of-energy-terrorism---peskov-1124496015.html
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Kazakh Energy Ministry Rules Out Complete Shutdown of Caspian Pipeline Consortium

07:36 GMT 01.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly TimkivCaspian Pipeline Consortium
Caspian Pipeline Consortium - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
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ALMATY (Sputnik) - A complete shutdown of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is not being considered, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said on Saturday.
"The Kazakh Ministry of Energy reports the following regarding the operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium [CPC]. Some media outlets have reported a possible complete shutdown of CPC operations. This scenario is not being considered," the ministry stated.
The CPC temporarily suspended operations on Friday, however, oil continues to be received from shippers and the tank farm continues to be filled, the ministry added.
Oil storage facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC-R) in Russia's Krasnodar region - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2026
World
Ukraine's Attacks on Caspian Oil Pipeline are Acts of Energy Terrorism - Peskov
25 July, 14:41 GMT
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