https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/kazakh-energy-ministry-rules-out-complete-shutdown-of-caspian-pipeline-consortium-1124525642.html

Kazakh Energy Ministry Rules Out Complete Shutdown of Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Kazakh Energy Ministry Rules Out Complete Shutdown of Caspian Pipeline Consortium

Sputnik International

A complete shutdown of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is not being considered, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said on Saturday.

2026-08-01T07:36+0000

2026-08-01T07:36+0000

2026-08-01T07:36+0000

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"The Kazakh Ministry of Energy reports the following regarding the operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium [CPC]. Some media outlets have reported a possible complete shutdown of CPC operations. This scenario is not being considered," the ministry stated. The CPC temporarily suspended operations on Friday, however, oil continues to be received from shippers and the tank farm continues to be filled, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260725/ukraines-attacks-on-caspian-oil-pipeline-are-acts-of-energy-terrorism---peskov-1124496015.html

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