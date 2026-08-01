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Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev
Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev
Sputnik International
he Russian armed forces struck fuel storage facilities used for the needs of the Ukrainian military in the port of Odessa and a tugboat used for uncrewed surface vessels at the port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"As a result of strikes carried out with air-launched precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, the following targets were hit: at the port of Odessa, fuel and lubricant oil storage tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces; at the port of Nikolaev, a tugboat converted for the deployment of uncrewed surface vessels," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that Russian forces continue carry out strikes on Ukrainian ports, vessels and transport infrastructure used for the needs of the Ukrainian military.
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Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev

15:28 GMT 01.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaly Nevar / Go to the mediabankDrills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck fuel storage facilities used for the needs of the Ukrainian military in the port of Odessa and a tugboat used for uncrewed surface vessels at the port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of strikes carried out with air-launched precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, the following targets were hit: at the port of Odessa, fuel and lubricant oil storage tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces; at the port of Nikolaev, a tugboat converted for the deployment of uncrewed surface vessels," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that Russian forces continue carry out strikes on Ukrainian ports, vessels and transport infrastructure used for the needs of the Ukrainian military.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Continues Striking Ukrainian Port Infrastructure and Naval Vessels - MoD
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