https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russia-strikes-fuel-tanks-tugboat-in-ukrainian-ports-of-odessa-nikolaev-1124527744.html
Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev
Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev
Sputnik International
he Russian armed forces struck fuel storage facilities used for the needs of the Ukrainian military in the port of Odessa and a tugboat used for uncrewed surface vessels at the port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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"As a result of strikes carried out with air-launched precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, the following targets were hit: at the port of Odessa, fuel and lubricant oil storage tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces; at the port of Nikolaev, a tugboat converted for the deployment of uncrewed surface vessels," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said that Russian forces continue carry out strikes on Ukrainian ports, vessels and transport infrastructure used for the needs of the Ukrainian military.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/russia-continues-strikes-on-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-and-vessels-used-by-ukrainian-forces--mod-1124521015.html
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Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck fuel storage facilities used for the needs of the Ukrainian military in the port of Odessa and a tugboat used for uncrewed surface vessels at the port of Nikolaev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of strikes carried out with air-launched precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, the following targets were hit: at the port of Odessa, fuel and lubricant oil storage tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian armed forces; at the port of Nikolaev, a tugboat converted for the deployment of uncrewed surface vessels," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said that Russian forces continue carry out strikes
on Ukrainian ports, vessels and transport infrastructure used for the needs of the Ukrainian military.